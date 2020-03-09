France bans events with more than 1,000 people over fears linked to coronaviruses

France, which has the second highest number of cases Europe after Italy, banned the events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The coming weeks will be difficult,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran on Sunday after the president. Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting to develop an anti-virus strategy.

Véran suggested that the national municipal elections to be held in a week would go as planned.

Demonstrations, examinations and public transport could be exempted from the ban on large gatherings because they are “useful for the life of the country,” said Véran.

“The prefects and the ministries will draw up lists of events deemed useful,” he added. said.

France is also recruiting recently retired doctors and medical students to deal with the growing number of infections.

“Our priority is to do everything to slow the spread of the virus on our national territory,” added Véran.

The country reported 1,126 cases on Sunday, up 19% from the previous day.

To date, 19 people in France have died.

COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 in 90 countries, and the toll has increased.

China On Sunday, 44 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the lowest level since it began releasing figures nationwide on January 20, and 27 new deaths. Italy has become epicenter # 2, surpassing South Korea.

China has suffered about three-quarters of the 109,000 coronavirus infections worldwide and most of its 3,800 deaths. New infections in China have stabilized, however, and most people in China and around the world have already recovered.

Infections rose higher on Sunday in other epicenters – South Korea, I ran and especially Italy.

The global epidemic has led to a dip in tourism traffic and major disruptions to supply chains around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.