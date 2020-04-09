France’s chief epidemiologist: US likely to have the most problems with coronavirus, partly due to obesity

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Overweight is a major risk factor for people infected with a coronavirus, leaving the United States particularly at risk, according to French chief epidemiologist Jean-François Delfraissy.

“This virus is terrible, it can strike young people, especially obese young people. Those who are overweight must really be careful,” Delfraissy told Franceinfo radio.

“This is why we worry about our friends in America, where the problem of obesity is well known and where they will probably have the most problems because of obesity,” said Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council. who advises the government on the epidemic.

Delfraissy said that up to 25% of French people are at risk of serious complications from the coronavirus due to age, preexisting conditions or obesity. He said the death rate for those with severe coronavirus respiratory illness was around 2%, but it had risen to 14% for those who were at higher risk, according to Reuters.

In 2018, 42.4% of Americans were considered obese, according to figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity was most prevalent among non-Hispanic blacks with 49.6%, followed by Hispanics with 42.2%, non-Hispanic whites with 42.2% and Asians with 17.4%, reported Reuters.

Conditions related to obesity – including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer – are among the leading causes of “preventable and premature” death, according to the CDC.

Obesity has been cited by health officials as a possible explanation for above-average death rates in cities like New Orleans. In Louisiana, 65.8% of residents are overweight or obese, according to figures from the CDC.

Last week, the CDC released a report showing that 78 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU had an underlying medical condition, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic lung disease.

Those who are obese are known to be at higher risk for complications from the flu, but studies have also shown that obese flu-infected patients also clear the virus longer than those who are not obese.