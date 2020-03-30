Franklin Graham Organization Partners with New York Hospital to Create Field Hospital in Central Park in Coronavirus Outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A field hospital is under construction New York CityIs famous Central park to help meet the demand for additional hospital beds during the city’s coronavirus epidemic.

The Sini Hospital said in a statement obtained by Fox News that it is partnering with Samaritan ’Purse and other government agencies and will be located in the East Meadow. It will allow doctors to “provide care to patients severely affected by COVID-19”.

The hospital is expected to operate on Tuesday, the report said. The makeshift hospital will have 68 beds, Fox5NY.com reported. The report says Samaritan’s Purse, the non-denominational Evangelical Christian organization, operates a similar facility in Cremona, Italy. The organization is chaired by Franklin Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham, of the New York Post. reported.

Central Park photographs show large white tents erected on the field.

The team of 70 doctors will be led by Dr Elliott Tenpenny, who worked in disaster areas like Syria and West Africa during an Ebola outbreak.

“It is honestly the most unlikely place we have ever been,” he told the Post. “I never thought we would have come to New York with something like this. But New York never thought it would be a pandemic either. “

New York City remains the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic, with 776 deaths in New York City on Sunday evening. The virus has been a challenge for public health officials because it can spread easily, even among those who have no apparent symptoms.