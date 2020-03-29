Fred Fleitz: After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, investigations must examine responses from China, the United States and others

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Sign upre.

While working to find treatments and a vaccine to protect us the coronavirus is accelerating all over the world – and as we unfortunately see an increasing number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus – it is not too early to plan how to review American and international responses to the pandemic once it will be finished.

A review of what went wrong and what worked well against the coronavirus as it appeared China then spreading around the world is necessary both to assess liability and to prevent future disease outbreaks around the world. Improving the global response to the next epidemic is literally a matter of life and death.

Mainstream media publishes and disseminates daily articles claiming that President Trump and his administration could have handled this crisis better. Naturally, like other governments around the world, the Trump administration has made some initial mistakes in dealing with this unprecedented crisis.

However, polls show that President Trump and his administration are getting greater approval than the disapproval of the American people for handling the coronavirus crisis.

A Fox News poll released Thursday found that 51% of voters approve of Trump’s response to the coronavirus and 46% disagree, while the federal government’s overall response gets 55% approval and 41% disapproval.

The decisive steps the President has taken – in particular his decision to cancel flights to the United States from China (a decision that was widely criticized at the time) and his establishment of a task force on coronavirus which coordinates the government response and provides daily briefings – have proven to be effective actions.

But like countries around the world, the United States has suffered from economic downturns related to business closures, millions of people spending most of their time in their homes, and very serious health effects from the pandemic .

Once the coronavirus that started in China spread like wildfire through this nation and then crossed its borders, almost no part of our planet has been spared the virus.

Most importantly, much of the media and democratic politicians wanting to blame President Trump for all the problems in the world do not want to talk about the Chinese government’s cover-up of the emergence of the coronavirus in this country at the end of l ‘last year and early this year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also shares responsibility with China for hiding the details of the early coronavirus. It cost the world a vital amount of time that could have prevented this virus from becoming a deadly pandemic.

There must be post-pandemic investigations into how the United States government and governments around the world have managed the coronavirus crisis. These investigations must be carried out correctly to fairly determine responsibility and not create new problems. As far as possible, politics should play no role in these probes.

The standard response of the media and Democrats to threats to American freedom and security is to call for another commission like the one that studied the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Many have asked for it in response to Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election. There are now calls for a 9/11 coronavirus commission after the virus crisis ends.

It would be a mistake for many reasons. The most important thing is that Congress does not contract out its responsibility for constitutional review to unelected panels. Such panels in this political environment will never be independent and would be just as political as a congressional investigation.

A coronavirus commission could also try to use the coronavirus crisis to force bad ideas about the country that go beyond its mandate. The 9/11 Commission did so when it proposed the creation of the office of the director of national intelligence. The office was inaugurated but has turned into a huge and useless intelligence bureaucracy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Attempted to insert language into legislation dealing with the response to the coronavirus that allegedly created a new panel with subpoena to oversee Trump as a whole. pandemic response administration.

The Republicans rejected the proposal, saying it would politicize and undermine the administration’s efforts to fight the pandemic. However, after the pandemic has ended, panels of the House and the Senate with full powers of subpoena are needed to examine the global response to the coronavirus.

China and the World Health Organization are coming under increasing criticism from many Americans for downplaying the danger of coronaviruses for several weeks earlier this year, allowing the virus to become a pandemic.

A thorough investigation of the role of China and WHO by an international commission – not a United Nations commission – will be crucial to ensuring more responsible China and WHO threat decisions in the future global health.

Representative Mike McCaul, R-Texas, recently discussed Chinese government’s guilt for the coronavirus outbreak in a Fox News interview.

“Now we have a global pandemic that originated in Wuhan [China] – they have made it possible for millions of people to come to Wuhan to celebrate their Spring Festival, “said McCaul. “Five million of them … traveling at home and abroad – they went to laboratories and closed them – destroyed laboratory samples and detained eight of the doctors trying to tell the truth about it that really happened in Wuhan. “

McCall also wrote about this in a Fox News editorial.

WHO’s mismanagement of the coronavirus epidemic is also very serious. In mid-January, WHO repeated false claims by the Chinese government that there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus.

At the end of January, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated China for its “transparency” in the fight against the virus.

February 3, in response to President Trump’s ban on flying from China to the United States, Ghebreyesus said there was no need to take measures that “unnecessarily interfere with international trade” to prevent the spread of the virus.

An international commission should establish the facts about how China and WHO mismanaged the virus epidemic and recommend measures that these parties should take to prevent another pandemic from recurring.

Efforts to punish China for the coronavirus epidemic or pressure Beijing to seek redress would be ineffective and counterproductive and should be avoided. President Trump knows this and has reaffirmed America’s friendship with China despite this crisis. However, there should be consequences if China refuses to cooperate with the commission and its recommendations.

In addition to making it clear that the coronavirus is from Wuhan, the commission should order Beijing to close the unhealthy “wet markets” that likely allowed the virus to pass from an animal host to humans. The commission should also demand that all countries comply fully with WHO protocols requiring each country to promptly report outbreaks of dangerous pathogens to WHO and cooperate fully and promptly with WHO investigators.

As for WHO, its members should immediately remove Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from the post of Director-General and replace him with a more responsible and objective international health expert.

In addition to Ghebreyesus’ careless first statements about the coronavirus epidemic, he is too close to Beijing. The replacement of Ghebreyesus is crucial to hold WHO responsible for its mistakes in managing this crisis and to restore its reputation.

Responsible investigations of the coronavirus pandemic by the United States Congress and an international commission after the crisis has ended will help the world heal and prevent future pandemic crises. Hopefully the end of this crisis is in sight so that we can begin these investigations and a full recovery from the virus.

