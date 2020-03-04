Freight train derails in Kingston, Ontario, no injuries

A police in Kingston, Ontario, a “freight train car”, left a railroad west of the city center on Wednesday morning.

Occurred around 11:10 am near Berth Road between Armstrong and Queen Mary Road.

No one was injured, said a spokesman for Kingston Police. Ash Guteinz.

This truck carries products to and from the waterfront Invista plant. The company produces nylon and spandex products.

Gutheinz said there were no reports of the fire, and firefighters were checking for leaks.

The major east-west roads to downtown are closed.

