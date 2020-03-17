“Frustrating and Challenging”: Canadians Abroad Finding a Return Flight

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a frank but simple message to Canadians traveling abroad on Monday: If you are abroad, it is time to go home.

But as the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in border restrictions and flight cancellations around the world, many travelers are struggling to return sooner than expected.

“You can’t reach anyone, you can’t really go home,” Saralyn Hodgkin, an Ottawa resident who is with her husband and two boys in Costa Rica, told CBC News Network.

“I’m stressed. I’m fine and I’m healthy and I’m stressed.”

WATCH | Ottawa, Costa Rica resident talks about being “stressed” about travel arrangements:

Despite concerns about the coronavirus, a family in Ottawa, Costa Rica is trying to make the most of their vacation. 6:25

Hodgkin said his family had booked a return flight for Thursday, but they wanted to return early, and they tried to contact Air Canada.

“It did not work. People are not available, telephone lines are not available,” she said. “It’s frustrating and stimulating.”

Anthony Eric Williams, professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at McGill University, with five students, traveled to Morocco for an annual two-week geological trip. However, they are now stranded in Casablanca after discovering on Sunday morning that their flights to Canada had been canceled.

WATCH | Justin Trudeau urges Canadians abroad to return home:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Canada would ban entry for most non-residents, except for American citizens. He urges Canadians abroad to return to Canada as soon as possible. 24:51

“We try to do things in a very methodical way, so literally we spent all our time contacting – online – airlines, travel agencies … to try to get us out of this country wherever it might allow us back to Montreal, “he said.

They spent “hours and hours” looking for other options and were able to get a flight to Qatar that leaves Wednesday and a flight from Qatar to Montreal on March 22.

“This is the best we can find. As you can imagine, it’s heckling,” he said. “I was in the Royal Air Maroc service center yesterday and it was free for everyone. People were literally fighting against each other, everyone was fighting to get out of this country.”

Anthony Eric Williams, second from left, professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at McGill University, traveled with five students to Morocco for an annual two-week geological visit. (Submitted by Anthony Eric Williams)

He said that because of these fights, he could not book a flight that left on Sunday,

“We literally couldn’t get in touch with a service agent because of the fighting that started in the room around me.”

Abhishek Sharma, 34, living in Kingston, Ontario, left for India on February 11 with his wife and two daughters. At the time, he had no real concerns about the coronavirus and was more focused on introducing his new 10-month-old daughter to the family in Kapurthaia, Punjab.

“Last Wednesday, I started to panic because there were so many cases in different parts of the world,” said Sharma, project manager at Queen’s University.

Return flight too expensive

He decided that he wanted to return to Canada as soon as possible and not wait for his scheduled flight on April 1. He tried to contact Air Canada, spending hours, repeatedly calling, but without success, he said. Then someone on Twitter gave him another Air Canada number, he said, and after a 2.5 hour wait, he spoke with an airline representative.

He was told that the only available flight from New Delhi to Toronto was March 23, but that it would cost his entire family $ 9,000. This would have been in addition to the $ 7,200 he has already paid for round-trip tickets.

He said he couldn’t afford it, so he will have to wait until April 1.

“I hope the flights will not be canceled by then,” he said. “All I care about is the safety of my family. I just want to come back as soon as possible to be home.”

WATCH | An Ontario family in the Dominican Republic describes the challenges of finding a flight to Canada:

Kathryn and Clair Doan, as well as their four children, have been trying to return to Canada from the Dominican Republic almost since their arrival last week. 6:44

Air Canada on Twitter stated that, given the high volume of calls related to COVID-19, it asked customers to contact their original booking source for information, or if they had booked with the airline, that they were looking forward to serving them “as soon as we can.”

Additionally, for those considering making changes or canceling travel plans, the airline said [its] flexibility to help “and for passengers to visit their website.

Meanwhile, Monday, Trudeau announced that the federal government will implement a support program for Canadians who need to board a plane. The program will provide an emergency loan to Canadians “in need of immediate financial assistance to help them return home or to temporarily cover their basic needs while they work on their return,” the government said in a statement.

The repayable loan program, which offers up to $ 5,000 per traveler, builds on a program already in place for Canadians in difficulty abroad. It aims to “close the gap” for Canadians who may have unexpected longer stays or see ticket prices rise.

WATCH | A Quebecer in Spain says she is concerned about the border closure:

With Spain now locked out, a Canadian couple with nowhere to stay after March 29 is trying to get out. 4:25

Kim Sheehan of Rawdon, Que., Who is on vacation with her husband on the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, said that she changed flights and airlines three times while trying to get home on as quickly as possible.

But she said that flights are mostly booked or canceled, and for what is available, prices are over $ 2,000 per person per way,

However, they booked a British Airways flight to London, England on Friday, and a WestJet flight to Canada in the middle of next week.

After March 29, she will have no place to stay in Spain, and is concerned about the border closings and the potential cancellation of flights to Spain and London.

“We want to get out before the borders close,” she said. “So, we just hope we can fly.”