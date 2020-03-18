Funeral homes adopt live streaming to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Many funeral homes adopt live streaming and offer it to families at no additional cost to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during funeral services.

Joseph O’Neil, general manager of O’Neil funeral homes in London, Ontario, added live streaming just three months before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “If in two days [the government] limits crowds to no more than five, with live streaming we can still have service. “

Tuesday, provincial government declared state of emergency and stepped up social distancing measures, including the closure of restaurants, bars, indoor leisure centers and the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Funeral homes had already taken many precautions, including limiting visits and services to the immediate family only, which made live streaming an important consideration during the pandemic.

“It is difficult when someone dies and you want your family and friends to be able to participate in it, and now they are put in a position where they have to say” No, sorry, it can’t come. ” said Cassi Mask-Wildman, director of operations for Logan and Evans Funeral Home in London, Ontario, who recently added the live streaming option to their list of services.

“It is difficult and it does not help the grieving process, so we must always be aware of it while protecting our community,” she said, adding that the live broadcast has been and will become a huge help in the coming days.

The O’Neil, Logan, Evans and Denning funeral homes, which serve several communities in southwestern Ontario, offer free live streaming service, which typically costs a few hundred dollars during this period.

“I think it makes people feel a little bit better about staying at home, rather than going to the funeral to honor them,” said Josh Denning, director of media services for the Funeral Home from Denning.

“It seems to be the platform that reaches the most people,” he said, adding that last week, one of their services had more than 500 virtual participants.

In addition to offering live streaming, funeral homes always take extra precautions on-site for limited people who attend services, including increased cleaning, setting a limit on visiting hours, and in some cases , the suspension of certain services.

But the future of funeral services remains uncertain depending on the course of this epidemic.

“One of the challenges we face every day is that we are developing policy – all of us and the funeral service – and we have to change and adapt,” said O’Neil.