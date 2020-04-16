Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Leaders of Group of Seven (G7) countries call for a “comprehensive review and reform process” for the World Health Organization (WHO), the White House announced Thursday – two days after President Trump announced the funding for the besieged organization had stopped.

The announcement came from a White House reading after a videoconference meeting between leaders, chaired by Trump.

“Leaders have recognized that the G7 countries contribute more than $ 1 billion annually to the World Health Organization (WHO), and much of the conversation focused on lack of transparency and mismanagement chronicle of the pandemic by the WHO, “said the White House. said. “The leaders called for a thorough review and a process of reform.”

The announcement comes after significant pressure on the United Nations agency around the world, but led by the United States, which cut funding this week.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would undertake a 60-90 day investigation into why “China-centered” WHO caused “so many deaths” by “mismanaging and covering” the spread of the coronavirus. , including making a “disastrous” decision to oppose the travel restrictions imposed on China.

The United States is the WHO’s largest single donorand the State Department previously planned to provide the agency with $ 893 million over the current two-year funding period. Trump has said that the United States pays about $ 400 million to $ 500 million a year to the WHO, while China offers only about $ 40 million.

“We have deep concerns about whether America’s generosity has been put to best use,” said Trump.

WHO’s response to the pandemic has come under scrutiny as the coronavirus has ravaged countries around the world. In particular, statements by WHO officials praising China’s response and repeating discussion points, including that the virus could not spread from person to person, have intensified calls for funding. United Nations agency.

The G7 announcement comes a day after Fox News first reported that there is a growing confidence in the American government that the COVID-19 The epidemic probably originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, but not as a biological weapon, but as part of China’s attempt to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are at or above the capabilities of the United States. United.

In addition, sources tell Fox News that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been an accomplice since the help china cover his tracks.

