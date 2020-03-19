Gasoline Reaches 99 Cent At Kentucky Station, Sells

The price of a gallon of gas reached 99 cents at a gas station Kentucky.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan has been warned by users of the GasBuddy app that the Spur 7 BP on national road 25 in London had fallen below a dollar.

Do not head out there looking for a deal right now, because a station employee said Fox News Cars that the price was already 99 cents on Wednesday and that they are currently sold without fuel and did not know when the pumps would be opened again. Gas Buddy commentators say the station is known for its low prices and is often very busy.

De Haan predicted earlier this week that the national average, currently of $ 2.20, may soon drop to $ 1.49 and that 99 cents would be a reality in some places. A combination of increased supply in Saudi Arabia and Russia and declining demand for efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are driving this trend.

But Kentucky, where the statewide average is $ 1.90, is not the only state to have a station selling fuel at an unbeatable price. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas all have at least one station with a price below $ 1.30.

