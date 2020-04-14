Gen. Jack Keane: China “had its hands all over the world” of the coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Jack keane, a retired four-star general, said:American press room“Tuesday that China” had hands all over the world “of the news coronavirus.

“We don’t know if it was intentional, but we clearly know that it was unwise for sure and very misleading,” he added.

Keane made comments the same day The Washington Post reported that a Chinese laboratory at the center of new theories about the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has been the subject of several urgent warnings inside the US State Department two years ago.

THE STATE OF STATE CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENT

U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 of insufficient security at the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory, and shared information about scientists conducting risky coronavirus research from bald people -mouse, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

These cables have renewed speculation in the US government over whether the Wuhan-based laboratories were the source of the new coronavirus, although no firm connection has been established. However, the theory has gained ground in recent days.

“We know very well that China did not give us the origin of the diseases, “Keane said on Tuesday. “To this day, if this disease had occurred in America, we would have excluded it from the whole world.”

“Obviously they have two labs dealing with this thing in Wuhan city and now this report makes it very suspicious that it could be causing it,” he said, referring to the report in Tuesday. the Washington Post.

He also said that China was “very misleading as to the actual spread of the epidemic”.

“They actually punished people,” said Keane. “They wrote that it was not human-to-human transmission. All this happens in December and January. ”

“By the end of December, we know they had 105 cases and 15 deaths and until mid-January, World Health Organization, after the director went to China, reported that there were no human-to-human transmissions from China, “said Keane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Then on January 23 President Xi closes ground and air traffic from Hubei province, and Wuhan city is in this province, but guess what? It doesn’t shut down international flights, so hundreds of thousands of Chinese were still on the move, “Keane said, explaining his reasoning for thinking that China” had hands all over the world “of COVID-19.

Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this report.