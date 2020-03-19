General surgeon urges healthy Americans to donate blood

Surgeon General urges healthy Americans to donate blood as agencies warn of possible shortage due to canceled blood drives and withdrawals new coronavirus continues to spread in the United States

The Red Cross has estimated that thousands of cancellations of blood drives have resulted in more than 150,000 fewer donations.

“The blood centers are open now and need your donation,” surgeon general Jerome Adams said Thursday at a White House press conference.

Adams said donating blood is “safe” and that collection centers take extra care based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including placing donation beds 6 feet away and encouraging donors to schedule their appointments before time.

“Social distance does not mean social disengagement,” said Adams. “So donate blood today, you will feel good.”

Officials last week warned of the potential consequences of a shortage of blood and platelets for hospitals and patients, as the number of Americans infected with COVID-19 approaches 10,000.

“Hospitals will be severely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, medical and scientific director of Vitalant in a press release last week. “The last thing we want them to worry about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at blood drives and blood donation sites now. “

Donors who have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macao, Iran, Italy and South Korea are asked to defer their donation for 28 days, as are those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a patient with coronavirus.

Anyone who has registered to donate blood is asked to keep their current appointment. All donated blood is carefully examined and treated before being made available to patients in need of a blood transfusion.

“We are asking the American people to keep the blood supply stable during this difficult time,” said Chris Jrouda, president of the Red Cross Blood Services last week. “As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it is essential that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.”