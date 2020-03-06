George Conway warns Schumaer about Supreme Court comments, saying apology is “not enough”

George Conway,Playing cards Husband of President Kelly Ann Conway, monster Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. In this week’s comments, Supreme Court His apology on Thursday was justified, saying “not enough.”

In a disagreement with the Washington Post, Conway has widely criticized Schumer’s comment outside the court building a day ago. Schumer is participating in the abortion rally, and Judge Brett Cabano and Judge Neil Gosach said “unleash the whirlwind” and “pay the price.”

“With these terrible decisions, I don’t know what hit you,” he said.

Conway also called on Schumaer and all federal officials to improve Trump’s earlier comments, undermining federal justice members.

“These were pure and simple threats,” Conway said of Schumer’s comments, and then turned to what he considers to be a solution to the problem.

“It’s time to end the cycle,” Conway said. “Instead of channeling Trump and attacking the court in the same or worse way as the President, civil servants who need to know better should do better. ‘But they use threatening words They should not use the judge as a political matter, and should not attack the judge’s honesty without grounds. “

Conway continued. “If so, they attack the rule of law, and as nations, we all reap the whirlwind and pay the price.”

Schumaer’s alleged threat on Wednesday caused unusual accusations from Chief Justice John Roberts.

“While justice knows that territory involves criticism, this kind of intimidating statement from the highest levels of government is not only inappropriate, but dangerous,” Roberts said in writing. “All members of the court continue working without fear or favor from any quarter.”

“ To his honor, Schumer goes back to his disturbing remarks … it’s a beginning, but he didn’t mention a nasty statement issued by a spokesman on Wednesday-attacking Roberts did.” —George Conway, Washington Post op-ed

Roberts seldom has any kind of official statement, especially about politicians, but he made similar accusations to Trump after he personally attacked a judge in a lower court who had disliked the president.

Conway also acknowledged Senator Sumer’s apology on Thursday, but said on Wednesday he omitted all references to inappropriate statements from his office.

“In his honor, Schumer dates back his disturbing remarks;” I shouldn’t have used the words I did, “he said on the Senate floor Thursday,” Conway wrote. “It’s a beginning, but he didn’t mention a nasty statement that a spokesman attacked Robert on Wednesday: last week, showing that Roberts is more than just calling a ball or strike.”

In fact, Conway said that Schumaer’s attack on Cabanau and Gorsti had picked them by name and included the word “ you ” multiple times to refer to justice, but in reality they involved two liberal justices He said that if it was Trump’s recent request to refuse himself.

“The president’s recent request was to judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Judge Sonia Sotomayor to reject himself on all” Trump issues. ” As discussed here, it was a stupid and unfounded light cont about the rule of law, “Conway said. “But they were not threatening.”