George W. Bush pays tribute to Kenny Rogers after his death

Former president George W. Bush sent a sweet message to his late boyfriend Kenny Rogers.

On Sunday, the 73-year-old former president shared a photo of himself and Rogers on Instagram, the two men smiling from ear to ear.

“You can’t make old friends,” Bush wrote in the caption. “@laurawbush and I will miss this good fellow.”

KENNY ROGERS COUNTRY MUSIC ICON DEAD AT 81

Bush continued, taking a special note of Rogers’ legendary musical career, which included hits such as “The Gambler”, “Lady”, “Islands in the Stream” and “Lucille”.

“We love Kenny Rogers and his music,” said the former president. “There is no better time than now to take advantage and be built on it.”

Bush’s message comes a few days after the singer died at the age of 81.

According to a statement from his family, Rogers died Friday night in his Georgia home of natural causes.

DOLLY PARTON LEADS COUNTRY MUSIC REACTION TO THE DEATH OF KENNY ROGERS: “A WONDERFUL MAN AND A TRUE FRIEND”

Longtime Rogers collaborator and country music friend Dolly Parton also paid homage to the end of the legend.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up, I turned on the TV to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and song partner Kenny Rogers had died”, Parton said in a video recorded inside his house.

“We all know Kenny is in a better place than he is today, but I’m sure he’s going to talk to God later today, if he hasn’t already, and he will ask him to shed some light on this subject. the darkness continues here. But, I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken. Much of it went away with him today and I think I can speak on behalf from all his family, friends and fans, when I say that I will always love him. “

Parton then showed a framed photo that she had inside her house of her and Kenny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just had this photo when I woke up this morning,” said Parton as she burst into tears. “I went out and thought,” Well, maybe I’ll take it for everyone, “so I know you’re sad like I am, but God bless you Kenny. Fly high, straight in the arms of God. rest of you, keep the faith. “

Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.