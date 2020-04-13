Georgia MP Supports Representative Doug Collins For Senate Break With GOP Establishment

Representative Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., Approved his colleague Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., In his special election bid Georgia Seat of the U.S. Senate that was released by retired senator Johnny Isakson in late 2019, thwarting the GOP establishment that has been largely behind outgoing senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Ferguson is the first member of the Georgia congressional delegation to support Collins, who was one of President Trump’s staunchest supporters during the impeachment saga, but faces opposition buzzsaw within his own party as he seeks to overthrow Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“When Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and their mad entourage sued the president, we didn’t have to wonder where Doug Collins was,” said Ferguson in a statement released by Collins’ campaign Monday. “He was on the front line as the number one advocate for the President across the country. He has done the President and the country great service and his arguments have been successful.”

The special election for the US Senate seat in Georgia does not include the primaries, rather pitting all candidates from all parties against each other on a single ballot in November. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a second round in January to decide between the two best candidates – a vote that has the potential to decide which party has a majority in the Senate until 2022.

For this reason, the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), an organization dedicated to increasing the majority of the GOP in the Senate, strongly opposed Collins when he announced his candidacy.

“The shortsightedness of this decision is staggering,” said NRSC executive director Kevin McLaughlin. said in a statement after Collins confirmed the Senate’s candidacy. “Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler and President Trump. Not to mention the Georgian people who will bear the burden for years to come. All he has done is put two seats in senate, several house seats and the 16 electoral votes of Georgia at stake. “

But Loeffler has faced his own problems in recent times and is one of four senators who have been criticized for spilling large amounts of inventory in the weeks leading up to the coronavirus pandemic that caused a crash in the U.S. stock market. .

Loeffler denied wrongdoing or knowledge of the transactions at the time – insider trading by members of Congress would be illegal under STOCK 2012 law. She said her financial advisers were making purchasing decisions and selling shares for its portfolio.

“I am only informed after I have made these transactions and I have nothing to say about what purchases and sales are executed and on the schedule. I am only informed when this happens – almost at the same time as the public report that we’re doing here, ” she said Tucker Carlson of Fox News late last month. Most recently Loeffler has stated that she liquidate all of his equity holdings in the midst of the in-depth review that followed the first reports on his financial movements.

Ferguson seemed to imply in his statement Monday that Loeffler’s problems make Collins an even more attractive option for Georgians looking for a GOP senator.

“The Republicans in Georgia must unite behind Doug and leave the distractions and uncertainty of the other candidates in the rear view mirror,” said Ferguson.

Collins, for his part, praised Ferguson and appeared to use Congressman’s support to present himself as the kind of more deliberative legislator that Americans think of when considering senators.

“Drew’s rapid rise to a leadership position is due to his intelligence, hard work and ability to serve as an honest broker between all of the dissenting opinions expressed in the House of Commons,” said Collins. “I will rely on his wisdom during this campaign as I do in Washington.”

Fox News’ Charles Creitz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.