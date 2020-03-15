Georgia postpones presidential primaries due to fears of coronavirus

Election officials in Georgia postponed the March 24 presidential primaries for fear of growth coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the postponement on Saturday after Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.

“Events are evolving rapidly and my top priority is to protect the health of our voting officers, their families and the community at large,” said Raffensperger in a statement.

State officials will suspend early voting, which began on March 2, and postpone the primary ballot from March 24 to May 19, when other primary elections are scheduled to take place, the Associated reported. Press.

Louisiana became the first state to postpone his presidential primaries Friday.

The state postponed the April 4 vote due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The primary – which includes mayors’ races and local proposals, as well as the presidential election – will take place instead on June 20, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced at a press conference in Baton Rouge .

