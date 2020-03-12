Georgia reports first death from coronavirus

67-year-old Georgia man died after contracting new coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday, marking the first death related to COVID-19. The man had been hospitalized since March 7 and had underlying health conditions, said Kemp.

The state has confirmed at least 31 other cases of the virus and among 45 other cases of illness.

The death of the man marks the 37th death of COVID-19 in the United States.

