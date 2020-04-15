Georgia State Democrat backs Trump for re-election, anger at party

A state legislator Georgia drew backlash from fellow countryman Democrats Tuesday after approving President Trump for re-election.

State representative Vernon Jones, whose Atlanta area district includes parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties, said the president’s policies had helped him and other African-Americans .

“It’s very simple for me,” said Jones, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “President Trump’s management of the economy, his support for historically black universities and his criminal justice initiatives led me to endorse his campaign.

“There are many African-Americans who clearly see and appreciate that he is doing something that has never been done before,” added Jones. “When you look at the unemployment rates of black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historically low levels. It’s just a fact. “

But other Democrats in Georgia quickly attacked Jones for his decision.

State Senator Nikema Williams, president of the state Democratic Party, issued a statement calling Jones “embarrassment,” adding that he “does not stand up for our values.”

Republicans, meanwhile, welcomed Jones’ decision to represent one of Georgia’s most populous and leftmost neighborhoods, according to the Journal-Constitution.

“Vernon has been a Trump fan for quite some time,” Brandon Phillips, who ran Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state, told the newspaper. “Glad to see him put Georgia before the party.”

Jones faces a primary Democratic challenge from community activist Rhonda Taylor in the June 9 elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.