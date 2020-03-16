German virus vaccine company denies US takeover bid

German company working on potential vaccine for new coronavirus The U.S. government sought to acquire it on Monday, while German officials sought to ease the tensions fueled by history by insisting that the company would remain in the country.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing unidentified German government sources, reported on Sunday that the CureVac boss of the day had participated in a meeting between pharmaceutical officials and President Donald Trump in early March. He said Trump apparently offered a large sum to the German company to secure his work in the United States.

In a tweet on Monday, CureVac confirmed that it was one of the companies present at the meeting, but said media information about an offer was incorrect.

“CureVac has not received any offers from the United States government or related entities before, during and since the White House task force meeting on March 2,” the company said.

CureVac called the reports “speculation” on Sunday, issuing a statement saying it was working to develop a vaccine and was in contact with a global alliance called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, “and many other organizations and authorities around the world.” .

He rejected “the allegations concerning the offers of acquisition of the company or its technology”, but that did not succeed in curbing the interest for the history, partly fueled by the answers of the German officials.

Prior to CureVac’s tweet, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the daily Bild that German officials had “had very intensive contact” with CureVac in the past two weeks “while he was considering attracting him to the United States. “

He said the company would get all the support it needs to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible. “We have also made it clear that if a vaccine is developed in Germany, it is for Germany and the world,” he said. “It also convinced the company to stay.”

Braun did not specify the nature of the American interest.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was invited to a press conference on Sunday if he could confirm that the United States had attempted to take over a German vaccine company for a large sum.

“I can only say that I have heard from government officials several times today that this is true,” he said. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, speaking on ARD television, said “Germany is not for sale”.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, tweeted that “Welt’s story is false”.

Altmaier spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Monday that government officials said the new vaccines “must be available to everyone, and that cannot be a question,” said when asked by officials. exclusivity. ” She added that she did not have “enough information” to confirm that there was an offer.

CureVac chief operating officer Hans-Werner Haas told Tagesspiegel daily that the company and other biotechnology companies had attended a meeting with Trump and that the president said “We should hurry up.” But he said CureVac, which is based in Tuebingen, Germany, and has a site in Boston, does not know where the “rumor” for a Trump offer came from and “we have no offer” .

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and they recover completely. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.