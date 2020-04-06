Germany unveils plan to ease coronavirus lockdown and resume daily life

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Sign upe.

Germany developed a plan to reduce its coronavirus locking in and allowing a gradual return to public life, although the Chancellor Angela Merkel says it is still too early to end the restrictive measures.

The German Interior Ministry wrote the measures, which include a list of steps that require masks to be worn in public, a limit on public gatherings and tracing of infection chains to control any future spread of COVID -19, Reuters reported.

The document, seen by the media on Monday, assumes that the pandemic will last until 2021.

The Germans have been locked since March 22. The order is scheduled to expire on April 19, but German officials say it may take a long time before the lock is released.

Merkel told reporters at a press conference on Monday that it was too early to discuss an end date for the restrictive measures because “we are still living in the pandemic”.

“We would be bad government if we did not think hard, day and night, about how we can take steps to return to ordinary life while protecting health,” said Merkel, adding that it would be bad. Chancellor if she set an immediate date to end the restrictions.

The draft plan indicates that its measures will be sufficient to keep the average number of people infected with one person below one each time the country ends its lockdown.

While strict social distancing measures will remain in place, stores will be allowed to reopen, as will schools in some areas, and border closings will be relaxed. Private parties and other major events will remain banned, according to the new plan.

The document indicates that a system is in place to allow authorities to follow more than 80% of people who have been in contact with an infected person within 24 hours of diagnosis. Infected people and those who have been in close contact with them will be quarantined at home or in hotels.

The virus sickened at least 100,132 people in Germany and killed 1,584 on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases in Germany reported that the 3,677 new cases on Monday were notoriously lower than the 5,936 new cases on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive decline in the daily rate of new cases.