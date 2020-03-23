Girlfriend suspected of coronavirus symptoms dies while awaiting test results

A woman from New Orleans, Louisiana, died while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the new virus, or COVID-19, says her boyfriend.

Natasha Ott, 39, died on Saturday. Her boyfriend Josh Anderson, 40, said in a viral Facebook post that he found his body in the kitchen of his apartment after going to see her.

“To see a woman I knew so full of life lying on the lifeless floor was devastating. I was afraid to touch her. I still held it, ”he wrote.

Anderson says Ott first complained of discomfort earlier this month, March 10. At the time, the woman told her that she was experiencing cold symptoms and a “small fever”.

Ott, a social worker, told Anderson that the medical clinic where she worked, Crescent Care, had some coronavirus tests, but she refused to do one because she was considered to be low risk and wanted to leave so many tests available for those who were desperate. need. But Ott’s condition continued to deteriorate. She tested negative for the flu and finally received a coronavirus test about a week after falling ill on March 16. She was told that she would receive the results in about five days.

Anderson said in his Facebook post that he went to Ott’s apartment on Thursday to walk his dog, Zola. At the time, she told him that she “felt a little better” and “had more energy than she had had in a few days, and she ended up accompanying Zola with me”.

“She complained that she felt like ‘something’ was in her lungs. She also mentioned that her coronavirus test results have been delayed and are unlikely to return until Monday, “he wrote.

The two men texted the next morning Friday, but Anderson said that Ott stopped responding at around 8:30 a.m. that day.

“At 6:54 pm I sent a text, with no response. I called twice, without an answer. I wrote, “I’m getting nervous. I just called twice. Text me or call me soon. If I don’t hear from you by the time I come to see you, “he recalls. “I arrived at her house around 8 am. No one answered the door. I walked to the back of the house and noticed that the back door that opened onto her fenced yard was open (sometimes leaving it open so Zola could get in and out). “

“I went behind my back and found her dead in her kitchen,” he said.

The results of the Ott Coronavirus test are still pending.

Speaking to Nola.com, Noel Twilbeck, CEO of Crescent Care, confirmed that Ott was working at the company and also confirmed that she had died. He refused to speak further of “respect for his family”. he said at the exit.

For the moment, the coroner’s office of the Orleans parish has not revealed a cause of death and state health officials have not yet indicated whether it was a case of coronavirus, reported Nola.com.