Giuliani says doctors, not “national bureaucracy”, should decide to use hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that doctors, not legislators, should decide whether the immunosuppressive drug hydroxychloroquine should be used as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

President Trump and some other politicians have presented hydroxychloroquine – a drug used to treat and prevent malaria – as a possible remedy for coronavirus after a number of small, early tests that some researchers have encouraged.

“I think we should let the doctors decide if we should use hydroxychloroquine, not the national bureaucracy,” said Giuliani “Sunday Morning Futures” by Fox News.

But many governors, public health officials and others have warned that the drug has shown major side effects and that its effectiveness has not yet been proven as a treatment for COVID-19. Some experts have expressed concern that widespread use of the drug could make it more difficult for people who need it for rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since the 1930s. Hydroxychloroquine arrived a decade later and has shown fewer side effects overall, experts say. The latter has been sold in generic form and under the brand name Plaquenil for use against several diseases.

The drugs could cause heart rhythm problems, very low blood pressure, and muscle or nerve damage, doctors say. The label of Plaquenil has warned of possible damage to the retina, especially when used in higher doses, for longer periods and with certain other medicines such as tamoxifen, a medicine against breast cancer.

Giuliani, however, argued that the drug would only be used for short periods and that the side effects of the drug could be worth it in some cases if the drug actually worked against the coronavirus.

“If hydroxychloroquine has side effects, none of which are dead, by the way, then these side effects that you may want to endure because of the risk of death,” he said. “These choices should be given to doctors, not Washington bureaucrats who want to take three blind tests. When we finish the three blind tests, you know, most of America could be gone. “

In a recent French study cited by proponents of hydroxychloroquine, doctors administered the drug to 26 people with confirmed coronavirus infection, some of whom had no symptoms. Six also received the antibiotic azithromycin.

Some of the 26 were not counted in the final results because they did not complete the study – which is known as “lost to follow-up” – but they included three that worsened and were sent in. intensive care, one who died the day after negative tests for the virus and one who stopped treatment due to nausea, the researchers said.

After six days, no patient who received hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin was detected in swabs from the back of the nose, compared to 57% of those who received the antimalarial drug alone and 12.5% ​​of some other patients who received no medication, the study found.

However, experts noted that many factors could have influenced the results, such as the condition of sick people, the time they were treated and the other treatments they received, as well as their age, gender. and their underlying health conditions.

“This is a very small study … leaving us in doubt as to the suitability of the combination strategy,” said Dr. Eric Topol, cardiologist.

The governors of New York Nevada have determined who could get these drugs and where doctors could administer them. Some states have made efforts to prevent people from storing them and also to obtain thousands of doses for their own testing. New York doctors may prescribe chloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals and emergency rooms, but not on an outpatient basis.

Giuliani said he believed New York City governor Andrew Cuomo should facilitate access to the drug.

“I think this situation on hydroxychloroquine alone is a terrible, terrible mistake,” said Giuliani. “If it deprives a person of the medication and that person dies, it is a terrible mistake.”

Fox Business" Maria Bartiromo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.