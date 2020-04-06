“Give us full understanding of what is going on”: applause for ASL interpreters during a pandemic

In the midst of daily information sessions on coronaviruses by several levels of government across Canada, a new figure in the public service takes center stage – the sign language interpreter.

Kenneth Searson has seen the profession grow across the country for years. The deaf Ottawa retiree remembers being excluded from certain meetings – due to a lack of interpreters – during his 36 years of work in the federal government.

Today, 83-year-old is proud to see so many interpreters delivering vital information daily – including his daughter Brenda Jenkins, who is regularly seen translating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus briefings into American Sign Language (ASL) ).

the Accessible Canada Act, the new legislation promulgated in 2019 stipulates that “all people must have barrier-free access to full and equal participation in society”. It also recognizes that ASL, the Quebec sign language and Aboriginal sign languages ​​are the main languages ​​of communication for deaf communities.

Thanks to the law, passed last June, “we are now seeing more and more sign language interpreters across Canada,” said Jenkins, who grew up with sign language.

“I am a child of deaf adults. It is my community. I am therefore delighted to see that there is finally parity and access for our community.”

With so many Canadians listening to every COVID-19 press conference, sign language interpreters alongside municipal, provincial and federal officials have become familiar faces in many households.

Among those who have appeared on the public radar is Nigel Howard, seen regularly with British Columbia provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry and Vancouver Minister of Health Adrian Dix, MP for Vancouver. province.

A 3-year-old child fascinated by an ASL interpreter

Michelle Thorne’s son Brody is one of Howard’s youngest fans. The almost three-year-old toddler, born with cerebral palsy, started learning ASL with his family and is riveted when Howard appears on the screen.

“He loves watching Nigel and stands in front of the TV every time he is on. It’s so wonderful to see how much more [Brody] sign after watching Nigel, “said Thorne.

“We wanted to thank you, Mr. Nigel, for giving us something to watch every day and for helping our family get more involved in signing our son.”

Bill Hunter’s appreciation of Howard was such that the director of health and safety in Prince George, British Columbia, Facebook fan group for the interpreter – one of several who have emerged.

Hunter, who has spent years working with heavy construction equipment, said he is slowly losing his hearing. Howard helped him realize how critical interpreters are helping the deaf community keep up with what’s going on in the news.

Looking at Howard, “it triggered something in me,” said Hunter. Although he does not understand any sign language, he now hopes to learn.

“Absolutely, send messages with strength”

Despite advances in voice-to-text, transcription or subtitling, nowhere are they as effective as ASL interpreters like Howard, whose expressive delivery is capable of transmitting not only information, but also the appropriate tone, emotion and seriousness, according to Charlotte Millington, a fan who posted on Howard on social media.

“It absolutely and emphatically conveys messages beyond the parameters of a simple ASL … It gives us a full understanding of what’s going on,” said Millington, regional vice president of the Hospital Employees’ Union for South Vancouver Island.

Howard himself says he is currently “overwhelmed” by public messages, but prefers to focus on the news itself.

“Emphasis should be placed on people who report daily, as well as those affected” by the coronavirus, he said in a text message to CBC News.

“It is just my job to do to the best of my ability, to ensure linguistic accessibility for all.”

With so much information – and so many updates – circulating to the public in the midst of the pandemic, “I cannot imagine another time when the availability of qualified interpreters is more important,” said Wayne Nicholson, President of Canadian Association of Sign Language Interpreters. (CASLI).

And given the increased attention given to performers at this time, Nicholson of Toronto hopes that they will become a regular feature during major news reports and press conferences, as the deaf community has long called them.

“All news is important to the deaf community. It would be of no use to the community to provide interpreters only during this period and not for all future updates,” he said.

Like all spoken languages, sign languages ​​are evolving – especially now. “As the terminology used to discuss the coronavirus unfolds, the language of the deaf community expresses it,” said Nicholson.

For example, there had been no universal gesture to designate the new coronavirus or COVID-19 until recent days.

Choose a sign for coronavirus

“The signs are evolving and developing within the deaf community. As the deaf community gathers, they begin to speak new vocabulary and then decide among themselves what is an appropriate sign. We get this sign and we use it, ”said Jenkins of Ottawa. interpreter.

“Currently there is a Facebook page where all the deaf interpreters and interpreters get together to discuss” Well, let’s make sure that we streamline the signs that we use across the country. “”

It is no different from how the scientific community comes together to decide on a specific term for a specific virus, she said.

Jenkins calls it humble and a privilege to do its job at this unprecedented time.

“Recognition must go to [deaf] community because they are the ones who lobbied for recognition of their sign language and who finally have access to daily communication at this critical time, “she said.

Given the current increase in visibility of what she, Howard and others are doing during the pandemic, Jenkins also hopes that this will inspire others to join them.

“There is such a need in our community to have more sign language interpreters … I hope our youth will see it as a viable career because there is certainly a need for more ‘interpreters in Canada. “