Global battle breaks out as Trump pulls WHO funding for coronavirus response

President Trump’s decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus crisis sparked an international war of words overnight as democratic lawmakers in washington as well as international organizations like the european union condemned the move.

The President announced on Tuesday that the United States would immediately stop funding health organization, Affirming that he had put “political correctness above the rescue package”, noting that the United States would undertake a 60-90 day investigation into why the “China-centered” WHO had caused “so many deaths” by “severely abusing and covering up” The coronavirus has spread.

Capitol Hill Republicans, many of whom strongly criticized the World Health Organization and called for weeks to crack down on the organization for allegedly helping China suppress information about the epidemic in the early stages, applauded the president’s decision.

“Glad to see @realDonaldTrump suspend funding for @WHO. We need to reconsider their role in helping Communist China lie about the #Coronavirus, before spending more taxpayer money, “tweeted Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla. “It was the right decision and I look forward to a full congressional investigation of the WHO.”

But the partisan divide quickly opened. Following the announcement, the chair of the House oversight committee, Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., and the chair of the House national security subcommittee, Steven Lynch, D-Mass. .

“While we may agree that the WHO has shortcomings that need to be corrected, your attack on the World Health Organization can easily be seen as a deliberate but transparent effort to divert responsibility for your own failures from others” wrote Maloney and Lynch, adding that “Trump’s attempt to blame the WHO for trusting China reflects an astonishing level of hypocrisy given your own praise and the widely publicized publicity of President Xi Jinping and his government for the way they handled this crisis. ”

They added: “While WHO may have made mistakes in its response to this crisis, it was certainly not the only one, and it makes sense to refuse WHO support at this pivotal moment – at the height of a global pandemic – promoting the health of nations around the world is essential to protect our own people and rebuild our own economy. “

Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md., Called the president’s decision “irresponsible, irrational and just the wrong thing to do”.

Also late Tuesday, the American Medical Association spoke up, immediately calling on Trump to reconsider his decision.

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, stopping funding to the World Health Organization is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make it easier to defeat COVID-19,” said the president of WADA, Patrice A. Harris, in a press release.

Meanwhile, officials and international organizations also weighed in, condemning the president’s decision.

The European Union said on Wednesday that Trump had “no reason” to freeze funding for WHO, particularly at this critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for action to promote the unit.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc of 27 countries “deeply” regrets the suspension of funds and added that the UN health agency is now “more than ever necessary” to fight the pandemic.

Borrell added that “it is only by joining forces that we can overcome this borderless crisis.”

Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres warned that the timing was wrong.

“I believe that the World Health Organization must be supported, because it is absolutely essential to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19,” said António Guterres, adding that “this is not the time to reduce resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus. “

He added: “Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly around the world, and how everyone involved has responded to the crisis. Lessons learned will be essential to effectively tackle similar challenges as they may arise in the future. “

And a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry also criticized the move, promising to continue supporting China.

“This US move will weaken WHO’s capacity and undermine international cooperation,” said the spokesman, according to Bloomberg.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sympathized with Trump, noting that the WHO “is not immune to criticism”, but also said that his country would not do the same.

“I sympathize with his critics and have made some of them,” Morrison told Radio Perth 6PR on Wednesday. “WHO is also an organization that does important work, including here in our own region in the Pacific, and we are working closely with them so as not to throw the baby out with the bathwater here.”

He added, however, that WHO “is not immune to criticism and is not immune to doing things better”.

The United States is WHO’s largest single donor, and the State Department previously planned to provide the agency with $ 893 million over the current two-year funding period. Trump has said that the United States pays about $ 400 million to $ 500 million a year to the WHO, while China offers only about $ 40 million. The money saved will go to the regions that “need it most,” Trump said.

“We are deeply concerned about whether America’s generosity has been used to its best advantage,” said Trump on Tuesday, accusing the WHO of not keeping the international community informed of the threat of the coronavirus.

“WHO has failed in its duty and must be held accountable,” said Trump on Tuesday. He added that WHO had ignored “credible information” in December 2019 that the virus could be transmitted from person to person.

Last week, Representative Mike McCaul, R-Texas, said the WHO and the Chinese Communist Party were “accomplices” in allegedly hiding information about the new coronavirus in its infancy, and called it “worst concealment in humans ”. history ”while calling on WHO leaders to step down.

The Chinese government has started repress information about the virus from the start, and even detained Dr. Li Wenliang, who died from coronaviruses after trying to warn the international community of the threat. Nevertheless, on January 8, WHO declared: “Preliminary identification of a new virus in a short period of time is a notable achievement and demonstrates China’s increased ability to manage new epidemics. “

Again on January 14, the WHO simply echoed the Chinese government’s statements: “Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.“

On January 19, WHO had changed its tone somewhat but remained covered. “It is not known enough to draw firm conclusions about how it is transmitted, the clinical features of the disease, the extent of its spread or its source, which remains unknown.”

Reports suggest senior WHO officials suspected human-to-human transmission from the start.

Meanwhile, many lawmakers have asked WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign from his post amid controversy.

Last week, Tedros vehemently defended his agency amid criticism from Trump and others.

“If you don’t want additional body bags, you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine the politicization of COVID,” he told reporters after Trump threatened to cut funding for the organization. .

“My short message is to quarantine the politicization of COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity, we assure you that even any country that could have a better system will have more that’s our message, “he said.

He then called for a global response to the virus similar to that which fought smallpox.

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy, they should come together to fight it and the rest of the G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it” , he said.

Gregg Re and Adam Shaw and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.