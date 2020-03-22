Global Group Of Athletes Calls For Postponement Of Olympic Games

A global group representing Olympic hopefuls calls on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same,” said Global Athlete in a press release on Sunday.

This demonstration of solidarity between the Olympic hopefuls joins the dozens of individual athletes who have spoken out against the current position of the IOC, which is to start the games as planned on 24 July.

The IOC is in consultation with the World Health Organization and has stayed too early to make drastic decisions.

“It is weird that the IOC has shown no real leadership,” said Caradh O’Donovan, world founder of athletes from Ireland, whose training in karate was suspended due to restrictions imposed in his country. “They act like it’s normal and it sounds very strange.”

O’Donovan said inequalities around the world in training, doping control and qualification standards are among his main concerns – thoughts expressed by a number of athletes on social media and in interviews with the Associated Press in recent days.

“The athletes want to be part of a solution to make the Games a success,” said the Global Athlete statement. “But under current global restrictions that limit public gatherings and the closure of training facilities and borders, athletes do not have the capacity to properly prepare for these Games, and their health and safety must pass first.”

The group also called on broadcasters, especially NBC, and sponsors “to adopt the same level of due diligence towards athletes by supporting the IOC and the (International Paralympic Committee) with flexibility and understanding during these unknown times.”

The statement came out hours after American athletes participated in a conference call to share their feelings about the crisis and the possibility of postponing the Olympics. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee is distributing a survey to athletes, hoping to share some of the responses at an IOC meeting next week.

One of the United States’ best-known Olympians, hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones, said on Saturday that he hoped the IOC would react with a delay.

“If our job as Olympians and Olympic hopefuls is to inspire society and be healthy, we come into direct conflict with it by going in public to find gymnasiums and tracks and pools that are still open to train for the Games, “Jones told me. “Some people do it because the IOC tells us to stay ready, to keep training.”

It is a thought taken up by the Global Athlete group.

“My dream is to go to the Olympic Games this year, but it is an impossible task from my point of view and it is the same for a large number of athletes,” said O’Donovan. “I would be absolutely amazed if they continue in July, as planned.”