“Going to jail is probably easier”: domestic abusers tout treatment program

This story is part of Ending domestic violence, a CBC News series on the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

“How can we stop being hamsters?”

Probation officer Pam Desnomie wants to laugh, but she also wants to make a point.

At nightfall in the Qu’Appelle Valley, east of Regina, the sensible Cree woman poses this question to eight men and three women who have all been charged with family violence.

Desnomie, 59, believes that most perpetrators of domestic violence learn and repeat children’s behavior as adults, like hamsters spinning around on a wheel.

“What are you going to do to break the cycle?” Desnomie asks the group.

Desnomie’s day job is to supervise offenders serving a sentence in the community, but she volunteers to host this two-hour session every Monday night because it gives her hope.

Most men and women have been summoned by a Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court judge to take The Way, a 52-week family violence intervention and prevention program offered by the File Hills Tribal Council Let’s call. The council also offers the program on four reserves and within the Regina Provincial Prison. The participants are mainly First Nations men who also have drug or alcohol problems.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the country. CBC News analysis found abused women and children are removed from domestic violence shelters at least 800 times a month in Saskatchewan and tens of thousands of times a month nationwide.

“It’s avoidable”

“Domestic violence is predictable, and if it is predictable, it is preventable,” said Bev Poitras, director of restorative justice for the tribal council.

Poitras was the engine of The Way. It started when the Peepeekisis First Nation realized that 80% of the criminal charges in the community were related to family violence.

Poitras decided that helping women and children victims of violence to flee violence was not a long-term solution.

“The police go to the house, they will separate the husband, take him away. The woman goes to the safe shelter … in two days, two weeks, two months, they are back together,” said Poitras.

It makes more sense to try to heal families, she said.

Frances Elliott and Pam Desnomie host The Way, a 52-week family violence intervention and prevention program in Fort Qu’Appelle. (Bonnie Allen / CBC News) Restorative Justice Director Bev Poitras says helping assailants to learn to change their behavior will be more effective in ending domestic violence than helping women flee to shelters. (Bonnie Allen / CBC News)

Poitras wrote proposals and obtained close to $ 300,000 from the federal government to build the program and train facilitators.

The program combines feminist theory of power and control with cognitive behavioral therapy to teach abusers how to control their behavior, attitudes and choices in order to build healthy, non-violent relationships. The sessions include topics such as triggers of violence, addiction, power sharing and forgiveness. Over time, the facilitators have incorporated traditional indigenous teachings.

The Way invites offenders and their victims to participate, if deemed safe. The local judge will often waive a no-contact order for the brief period they are in session together.

Prison versus therapy

Tonight’s lesson is about intergenerational patterns of violence.

Desnomie asked the group what types of abuse they witnessed in their childhood homes and how it made them feel.

“Scared.”

“Shameful.”

“Not liked.”

Desnomie responds: “You bring all this garbage into your relationships.”

It is breathtaking. We see the progress and they actually take responsibility for what they have done. – Pam Desnomie, host, The Way

It is overwhelming for Angela Morin, 39, a mother of seven who lives in Fort Qu’Appelle. She grew up in a home full of alcoholism and abuse of all kinds: physical, sexual, mental and emotional. Morin says that she spent a decade being beaten by her husband and did not leave the relationship until after the arrest of her children.

Now, in a new relationship, she is the one who unleashed her anger. Last year, Morin pleaded guilty to assault after a drunken fight with her boyfriend. The judge ordered her at The Way and granted her parole, without conviction or a criminal record.

“I’m learning a lot about myself, who I am and how not to repeat this in the future,” said Morin, who is still with her boyfriend despite the assault.

Angela Morin assaulted her boyfriend in a drunken fight. She will not have a criminal record for the attack after completing The Way. (Bonnie Allen / CBC News)

This does not mean that offenders do slightly, said Poitras.

“What is real punishment? Right? Because for me, having to deal with the trauma and waste that you have learned, and things that are not appropriate, is difficult. It is difficult to change that. So going to jail is probably easier, “said Poitras.

Jason Bear, a 42-year-old man from the Ochapowace First Nation, avoided prison by following the program. He was charged with illegal entry last year after getting drunk and breaking into his ex-wife’s house to recover some of his belongings. He did not attack her, but the judge could see that Bear had a history of violence and ordered him to follow this one-year program.

“It definitely hit home and it touched the heart,” said Bear of the treatment program. “You take out what you put in it.”

He blamed his parents. He grew up in a house with a toxic and violent mixture of alcohol and abuse, he says, and thought it was “normal”.

Now Bear, who has a new partner, thinks it is possible to change.

“I have taken responsibility for all of my actions so far,” said Bear.

Does it work?

The Way has a lot of support and testimonials, but no evaluation results confirm it.

Battery intervention programs (BIPs) can be controversial. There are many different types in North America. Studies on their efficacy and the authors’ frequency of recidivism have produced contradictory results.

Critics suggest that offender treatment programs can compromise the safety of victims by luring them to their partner with a false sense of trust and security.

Crystal Giesbrecht, Director of Research for the Saskatchewan Provincial Association for Transition Homes and Services (PATHS), says she wants to see “evidence-based aggressor programming that is rigorously evaluated so that we let us know that it does what we hope it works. “

She does not believe that a single program will work for each offender or community.

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council to determine how to officially measure the impact of The Way and whether the graduates have reoffended.

In the spring of 2019, the Ministry of Corrections and Police Services began offering a program for high-risk incarcerated offenders designed by American correctional treatment experts. The province also plans to evaluate this program to assess its impact on recidivism.

Offenders who plead guilty in the family violence courts of Regina, Saskatoon and North Battleford can also attend a counseling supervision program.

“Formal evaluations of these courts show that treatment programs have an impact on the positive change in attitudes and behavior of offenders and that victims have reported feeling safer,” said a statement from the provincial Department of Justice.

Starting in 2019, the federal government is funding a full-time coordinator for the Restorative Justice Unit of The Way in the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council. (Bonnie Allen / CBC News)

Culture and connections

Much of the strength of The Way cannot be written in a textbook. It’s about connection, culture and community.

Desnomie and her co-host, Frances Elliott, laugh and joke with the group to relieve the pressure as they make their way through difficult conversations about the child’s trauma.

It is commonly believed that everyone in this room shared experiences.

Desnomie was only 13 when she was first struck by a boyfriend. He was older – 18 years old – and worked in the kitchen of his boarding school. She became pregnant and was forced to remain in an abusive relationship that would last for years.

Almost four decades after leaving it, she still remembers the feeling of having neither power nor control.

These sessions are also part of his healing journey.

“It’s breathtaking. We see the progress and they really take responsibility for what they did. On average, it takes three or four months to get it and it snaps, but we stay with them” , Desnomie told me.

She gives everyone a homework assignment for next week:

Brainstorm five non-violent behaviors that you will teach your children.

If you need help and you are in immediate danger, call 911. To find help in your area, visit sheltersafe.ca or http://endingviolencecanada.org/getting-help. In Saskatchewan,www.pathssk.org has a list of services available in the province.