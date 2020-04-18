GOP lawmakers introduce bill to allow Americans to sue China for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Two Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate, respectively, introduced legislation that would allow Americans to sue the Chinese government for damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic – which US officials have blamed on the Chinese.

The law project, presented by Representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, in the House and Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the Senate, would allow Americans to sue the Communist country in federal court by amending the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act .

“By silencing the doctors and journalists who tried to warn the world against the coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party has allowed the virus to spread rapidly around the world. Their decision to conceal the virus has resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths and untold economic damage. It is entirely appropriate that we hold the Chinese government responsible for the damage it has caused, “Cotton said in a statement.

The legislation is modeled on the Justice Against Terrorism Act and aims to “initiate civil action against a foreign state for the purpose of deliberately concealing or misrepresenting information regarding an international public health emergency”.

“There is a growing body of evidence showing that they are guilty,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “So what can we do about it? Well, when the Americans are wronged. We are suing someone – so let the Americans sue the Chinese government.”

It intervenes in a context of increasing control of Beijing’s behavior at the start of the crisis. Fox News reported on Friday that the United States conduct a large-scale investigation into whether the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Intelligence agents would be collect information about the laboratory and the initial virus outbreak. There is growing confidence that the epidemic likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory, not as a biological weapon – which officials have ruled out – but as part of a Chinese effort to show that its efforts to identify and fight viruses are equal to or better than those in the USA

Intelligence analysts are piecing together a timeline of what the government knew and “creating an accurate picture of what happened,” the sources said.

Once this investigation is completed – something that should happen in the short term – the results will be presented to the Trump administration. At this point, White House policymakers and President Trump will use the results to determine how to hold the country responsible for the pandemic.

Bret Baier and Gillian Turner of Fox News contributed to this report.