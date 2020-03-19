GOP lawmakers unveil bill to reduce US dependence on Chinese drugs

Quoting Chinese threats to disrupt the supply of pharmaceuticals that the communist nation exports to the United States and plunge America into “the mighty sea of ​​coronavirus“Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Introduced legislation on Wednesday to reduce US dependence on pharmaceuticals from China.

“The Chinese Communist Party has threatened to cut off US access to vital medicines in the midst of a pandemic caused by his own failures, “Cotton said in a statement announcing the bill.” It is time to withdraw the US supply chains of vital medicines from China and make the CCP pay for its contribution to this global emergency. “

A press release announcing the bill says it would instruct an FDA registry to track the ingredients of drugs, prohibit the federal government from purchasing drugs with a supply chain from China, and require that drugs be labeled with the name of the country they come from and provide benefits to the manufacturers who manufacture their drugs or medical equipment in the United States. The bill would come into force in 2022.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s outrageous threats to deny the United States life-saving drugs endanger public health and should open our eyes to our dangerous and excessive dependence on China in our supply chain medical, “said Gallagher. “It is a national security imperative that for many Americans, it is a matter of life and death. It is time for us to develop an aggressive plan to move critical pharmaceutical supply chains away from China . “

Currently, most of the drug components used in the United States are manufactured internationally, and this supply is primarily in China. The communist nation provides between 80 and 90 percent of American antibiotics and 70 percent of acetaminophen used in the United States, according to Yanzhong Huang, a senior global health researcher at Foreign Relations Council.

Cotton and Gallagher are not the first members of Congress to introduce legislation to strengthen the independence of the US medical supply chain. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced such a bill alongside Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J. And Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Presented his own version.

But the Cotton and Gallagher bill comes as tensions between the U.S. and China peaked, with leaders in both countries blaming the coronavirus pandemic – which originated in Wuhan, China. and according to a study, could have been reduced 95% of the Chinese authorities had intervened three weeks earlier – for the other.

President Trump tweeted four times about the “Chinese virus” on Wednesday while doubling the terminology when asked if he was a racist at a press conference.

“Because it comes from China. It’s not at all racist, no. Not at all. It comes from China,” said Trump. “That’s why. He’s from China. I want to be specific.”

The White House then responded to the series of questions, which were repeated by several journalists, citing a number of other diseases named after their origin.

“Spanish flu. West Nile virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places,” tweeted the White House. “Before the false media scandal, even CNN called it” Chinese Coronavirus. “Those who try to divide us must stop rooting for America’s failure and giving Americans the information they need to weather the crisis. . “

This came after a decision by China on Tuesday to continue its propaganda war on the coronavirus by expelling a subset of journalists from the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post whose press reports are due to expire before the end of this year.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to expel journalists from China and Hong Kong is a new step towards depriving the Chinese people and the world of access to real information about China,” the Council’s tweeted on Tuesday. White House national security in response to this decision.

Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this report.