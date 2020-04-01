GOP official criticizes China for allegedly underreporting coronavirus cases and deaths in new Intel report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday stepped up his call to the State Department to investigate ChinaManagement of the coronavirus pandemic following a report that the Chinese Communist Party has concealed the magnitude of the outbreak and underreported the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

The report of American intelligence officials, published for the first time by Bloombergsays Beijing leaders intentionally underreported the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Before the news of this report was published, it was clear that the Chinese Communist Party was not a trusted partner in the fight against COVID-19,” said McCaul in a statement. “They have lied to the world about the human-to-human transmission of the virus, have silenced doctors and journalists who have tried to expose the truth and are now apparently hiding the exact number of people affected by this disease.”

The epidemic started in China’s Hubei province – particularly in the city of Wuhan – in late 2019 and has resulted in around 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths in the country, according to figures compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). at Johns Hopkins University. The United States has reported more than 206,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

But McCaul and other critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believe that Beijing has largely understated the numbers to protect their control over the country.

“I asked the State Department last week to initiate a multilateral investigation into the CCP’s initial concealment and subsequent actions regarding this pandemic,” said McCaul. “We must prevent the CCP from causing further damage in the midst of this pandemic, which they allowed to spread and then spread around the world.”

McCaul also sent a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) to express concern about what he calls “unsanitary practices” in some of these Chinese Communist Party-sanctioned wildlife markets. The new coronavirus now affecting the globe is thought to have been transmitted to humans for the first time at a meat market in Wuhan.

“It is completely unacceptable for a developed and technologically sophisticated country like China – with close ties to world trade and travel – to pursue these types of markets in an unsanitary manner,” McCaul said in his letter.

Skepticism over China’s figures swirled throughout the crisis, fueled by official efforts to quell bad news in the early days and general distrust of the government. Long lines of people waiting for the ashes of their loved ones at funeral homes last week have reignited the debate.

There is no gun pointing to a cover-up by the ruling Communist Party in China. But intentionally or not, there are reasons to believe that more people have died from COVID-19 than the official count, which stood at 3,312 at the end of Tuesday. The same is true for the 81,554 confirmed cases, now overtaken by the United States, Italy and Spain.

“I think the medical community has interpreted the Chinese data to be serious, but smaller than expected because I think we are probably missing a significant amount of data.” Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said Tuesday.

The health system in Wuhan, the city where three-quarters of Chinese victims died, was overwhelmed at the height of the epidemic. Hospitals overflowed, patients with symptoms were sent home, and there were not enough kits to test everyone. In all countries, getting a full picture in the fog of war is virtually impossible.

Seventeen years ago, China attempted to cover the scope of the SARS epidemic, another coronavirus that has spread beyond its borders. The government is much more open this time, but it cannot shake distrust at home and abroad.

“The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude and has released the latest figures to the world every day,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

China is now playing Communist Party efforts and sacrifices of medical workers to cope with the crisis, while suppressing reports of overcrowding and berating medical workers for spreading the rumor after trying to sound the alarm on the emergence of a possible new disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.