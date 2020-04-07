GOP representative considers “Magnitsky” law to punish Chinese authorities for concealing coronavirus, urges Pompeo to investigate

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Chris Smith, RN.J., Calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Form “Identify and Investigate” Task Force on Chinese Government Officials for Their Role in Alleged Silencing of Doctors and Journalists who have spoken on ChinaResponse from coronavirus epidemic.

In addition, Smith suggested that the United States apply the Global Magnitsky Act – an Obama-era measure that allows it to punish perpetrators of human rights abuses – to target specific Chinese officials involved in the prosecution. whistleblowers, without punishing the country as a whole.

“Inspired by China’s malicious acts and omissions, I ask you to investigate the role played by Chinese government officials and to use existing tools to hold bad actors accountable,” Smith said in a letter to Pompeo obtained by Fox News.

Smith specifically referred to “those responsible for the ‘disappearance’ [Dr. Ai Fen], who has publicly stated that he was silenced for his discovery of the virus in Wuhan, as well as citizen journalists reporting on the crisis “and others such as human rights lawyer Xu Zhiyong and activist Li Qiaochu who appear to have been “arbitrarily arrested and missing from” after criticizing China’s response to COVID-19.

“These are gross human rights violations,” Smith said in an interview with Fox News, saying that the United States should “use whatever means we can” to find out who is responsible.

In his letter to Pompeo, Smith lamented that although China has prosecuted lower-ranking police officials for the detention of Dr. Li Wenliang – a doctor who warned of the epidemic, was reprimanded, and later died illness – no one even faced “minimal liability” for the above incidents.

“Investigating these state-sanctioned disappearances should also lead to holding those responsible for command or in positions of authority responsible,” Smith wrote, pointing to the mayor of Wuhan and the secretary. provincial assistant to the Communist Party Committee, Zhou Xianwang.

In an editorial posted on FoxNews.comSmith also urged using the Magnitsky law – which he helped sponsor – to “hold Chinese public security officials responsible for whistleblowers and members of the press in China”.

Magnitsky law advocate Bill Browder said he agreed with Smith’s call to use the global version of the law to punish bad actors in the Chinese government. The original version of the law is named after his friend and colleague Sergei Magnitsky, who had alleged corruption involving Russian officials and died later after being beaten by Russian guards in 2009.

“China has one of the worst human rights records and so far has emerged unscathed,” Browder told Fox News. “It is time to change that and the Global Magnitsky Act is the perfect tool because it allows the United States to target perpetrators of specific human rights violations with devastating sanctions while allowing trade and diplomacy to continue. “

Smith also called on Pompeo to investigate China’s influence in the World Health Organization and how it withdrew Taiwan warnings and other information, as well as “the spread of false information, “such as a January tweet about the lack of evidence of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus.

“It’s a question of image,” Smith told Fox News, saying that China’s influence was part of a “global push for power.”

The Republican of New Jersey stressed in his letter the need to “tell the difference between the Chinese people and culture – and to ensure that Chinese Americans are never unjustly targeted – and the brutal government of the People’s Republic of China, which too often seeks to intimidate members of the Chinese Diaspora. “