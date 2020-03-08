GOP representative Elise Stefanik explodes “radical far left” after finding “vile” note on car at grocery store

Rep. American Elise Stefanik, member of the first-year Congress of New York State who drew national attention for defending President Trump for impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill last year became the latest victim of public incivility against Republicans.

Stefanik wrote on Twitter on Saturday that when she returned to her car earlier today after grocery shopping with her husband, she found what she described as a “vile anonymous note”.

“Rotting in hell FASCIST PIG,” says the note scribbled by hand.

MONITORING THREATS AND VIOLENCE AGAINST GOP ELECTORS: PART OF A PATTERN?

Stefanik posted a photo of the note, with his own reaction.

“It is truly sad that the radical far left cannot see beyond its vicious hatred,” she wrote. “My husband and I went to the grocery store this morning before the district events and enjoyed chatting with voters throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. “

Other incidents of incivility – even violence – against Tories and Republicans this year included a vehicle breaking a GOP voter registration table in Florida a alleged assault of a 15-year-old Trump supporter in New Hampshire, the crushing of a College Republicans Information Board in California, the threat of an individual, filmed on video, of “slit the throats of the republicans“in Arizona, an alleged assault on a retired police officer wearing a Trump style hat and shirt in Tennessee and a suspect sentenced to 90 days in prison for slapping and spitting on a Trump supporter in Florida.

Democrats’ favorite target

Stefanik became the preferred target of Democrats and Liberals during the investigation into the removal of the House late last year, in particular for having become a thorn in the side of the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

ELISE STEFANIK, WHO ANTAGONIZED SCHIFF IN IMPACTION HEARINGS, APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF TRUMP NY CAMPAIGN

One of the most explosive moments in the impeachment hearings took place on November 15, 2019, when ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Gave up some of his time to Stefanik. But while she was speaking, Schiff threw her hammer down, arguing that it was not allowed by committee rules.

“The sweet woman will suspend,” said Schiff.

“What is the interruption for now?” she retaliated.

What followed was a debate between Nunes and Schiff over whether the Republican could give his time to a fellow congressman, rather than a minority lawyer. Stefanik tried to speak several times, only to have Schiff hit his hammer again.

“Are you gagging the young lady from New York?” Nunes laughed at one point.

“This is the fifth time you have interrupted a duly elected member of Congress,” Stefanik told Schiff, who repeatedly told him that she was “not recognized” for speaking.

Stefanik’s performance at that time and throughout the hearings earned him praise from his Republican colleagues and likely contributed to his being named honorary president of the Trump 2020 campaign in early January.

“I am looking forward to working with his campaign to achieve another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s results will easily outweigh radical leftist resistance in November, “she said at the time.

Brooke Singman, Tyler Olson and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this story.