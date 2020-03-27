GOP Representative Plans to Introduce Legislation Authorizing the Bureau of Prisons to Stop Inmate Movements Among Coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Fred Keller, R-Pa. said on Thursday that he planned to introduce a bill next week aimed at stopping the movement of inmates into the federal penitentiary system during the coronavirus pandemic, giving the Office of Prisons the authority to keep prisoners in place as concerns grow coronavirus spread among the American prison population.

A statement from Keller’s office said Thursday that the Republican had spoken to director of the Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal by phone. He said that while Carvajal is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, he is required by law to rely on the courts and the US Marshal’s Service to move inmates to, from and between federal prisons.

“After several days of discussions with members of the management of the Prison Office, I have today spoken directly with Director Carvajal,” Keller said in a statement. “While Director Carvajal shared my concerns about the ongoing detainee movements, he believes this requires legal authorization. As a result, I immediately started working on the introduction of legislation that would give the Prisons Office the authority it needs to stop the movements of detainees during COVID -19 mitigation efforts As I continue on this path, I will also exhaust all available remedies with the Department of Justice to immediately stop all movement of detainees. “

But Keller’s bill, even if it passes quickly in the House of Representatives, could be blocked for weeks. After adopting a $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue program earlier this week, the Senate adjourned until April 20.

Although the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said he could call the body again before April 20, it is unlikely that he would recall senators from across the country for further something that an important vote on an important bill.

Keller’s efforts to stop the movement of federal inmates come after 32 federal inmates have been transferred from Oklahoma to FCC Allenwood, a prison in his district. Two of these inmates had symptoms consistent with those of the coronavirus and one was taken to hospital and tested for the virus.

“These facts are disturbing and unacceptable,” said Keller. “Clearly, the BOP cannot guarantee the safety of BOP detainees, employees, their families or the community at large. As such, continue to move detainees through the BOP system while COVID -19 continues to spread is an error and should be stopped immediately. “

As Keller strives to keep prisoners where they are, others raise the alarm about the danger the coronavirus could pose to American detainees.

“The projections of the toll that the coronavirus could inflict on American cities like New York are terrifying. But for the prisons and the prisons, which are like small cities in themselves, that is likely to become even more disastrous. The detention centers are ripe to spread the disease, given rampant overcrowding and poor health care, “Jesse Lerner-Kinglake of Just Detention, who defends prisoners’ rights nationwide, told Fox News. “Worse, many inmates are infected with HIV, diabetes, heart disease and other serious illnesses that put them at risk for developing complications from the coronavirus. Imagine New York, but more people and more people sick – and far fewer medical staff. “

It is difficult for prisons to take the kind of precautions that are taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing and not sharing common space. The hand sanitizer is even banned due to its high alcohol content.

At least 15 different states have started releasing at least some low-level or vulnerable prisoners to protect them from the epidemic.

