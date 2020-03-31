GOP Seeks To Recover Kennedy Center $ 25 Million Stimulus Payment As Opera Continues Layoffs

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Two Republican MPs introduced legislation Tuesday to recover the $ 25 million allocated in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, while reports were released Tuesday that the opera house will lay off about 60% of its full-time administrative staff after having already suspended the salaries of more than 700 employees and musicians at part-time.

Also on Tuesday, Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, urging the administration to freeze money by submitting a request for cancellation to Congress under section 1012 of the Congress Budget Act and control of impoundment. Scott wanted the White House to not only cut funds from the Kennedy Center, but also billions of dollars in other “unnecessary” spending, including $ 75 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $ 30.8 billion for an “Education Stabilization Fund” which he said would enrich already wealthy universities.

The one-two punch underscored the growing frustration with the Kennedy Center, which issued a statement as the stimulus bill drew near, the payment of $ 25 million was appropriate, in recognition of the center’s “unique status” as a “living presidential memorial” and “a great job creator”.

“For an opera, you are surely deaf”, ” responded blogger Jim Treacher, after reporting to the Kennedy Center or to push his statement.

President Trump, speaking at the White House Coronavirus briefing last week, said said that he understood that funding for the Kennedy Center was necessary because the Democrats demanded concessions in order to pass the stimulus bill, even though he admitted that it irritated certain Conservatives. Supply first appearance in a version of the stimulus bill drafted by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin – who on Tuesday introduced the bill to withdraw funding, as well as many cosponsors, including representative Steve Scalise, R-La. – declared that the rescue was always a “mistake”. Recent reports of leaves and layoffs at the Kennedy Center have only made matters worse, the Republicans said.

“Families and workers are struggling to pay rent, pay their mortgage and buy groceries,” said Steil in a statement. “The Americans need relief and assistance now, which is why I supported the CARES law. However, some in Washington felt it was important to spend 25 million taxpayer dollars at the Kennedy Center while the needs are clearly greater at the moment. These are frivolous expenses in the midst of a national emergency. “

Scalise, on the other hand, criticized Pelosi for directing “millions of relief funds to special interests”.

“President Pelosi and his allies demanded that CARES law include $ 25 million for the Kennedy Center, but just hours after President Trump signed the legislation, leaders of the Kennedy Center shamefully stopped paying their musicians for the National Symphony Orchestra, “said Scalise.

Speaking separately to Sean Hannity of Fox News, Scalise shot Pelosi’s suggestion that Trump was idling while people were dying: “Nancy Pelosi literally held the [CARES Act] for days to get his pet projects, including money for the Kennedy Center. It is interesting that she uses the choice of words “fiddlers” because it is the fiddlers, the violinists, all the musicians at the Kennedy Center, who were dismissed when the bill was signed. “

Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Briefly suspended a voice vote on the stimulus package because he said the bill was “packed” with pork added by the Democrats, including payment of the Kennedy Center.

the great announcement Last Friday by Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter that musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra would receive their last paycheck on April 3 raised legal and political issues. Musicians’ medical benefits are scheduled to expire in late May. All performances at the Kennedy Center have been canceled until at least May 10.

“These are frivolous expenses in the midst of a national emergency.” – Representative Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin

“Everyone should proceed as if their last paycheck was April 3. We understand that it will come [as a] a shock for all of you, as for us “, an email obtained by The Washington Free Beacon bed.

Ed Malaga, president of Local 161-710 of the American Federation of Musicians, immediately issued a statement announcing that he had grieved.

LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO, SEEMING TO PRESENT THE KENNEDY CENTER PRESIDENT’S PLANNING UPDATES

“This move, from an organization endowed with close to $ 100 million, is not only scandalous – coming after musicians expressed their willingness to discuss ways to host the Kennedy Center during this difficult time – it is also clearly illegal under the “collective agreement” parties, Malaga told ABC News. “This agreement specifically requires the center to give six weeks’ notice before it can stop paying musicians for economic reasons.”

But alarming news from the Kennedy Center kept coming. Newly Recorded Audio Secretly Recorded seemed to show Kennedy Center executives, including Rutter, discussed layoffs last week as the stimulus bill progressed in Congress.

“Some of you are probably aware that we are now, uh, the target of many unhappy people who believe that we are taking money away from the sick,” said a voice that seemed to be Rutter.

This person also said, “We are really grateful for the $ 25 million, but I will tell you that it does not keep us together. In fact, the language [Kennedy Center executive] Tracy [Henke] working so closely with all the appropriators was clear that we needed it just so we could reopen. “

And Tuesday, RealClearPolitics documents obtained showing the Kennedy Center’s plan to recruit 60 percent of its full-time staff, in addition to the hundreds of part-time workers already affected.

Leave was expected on an ongoing basis.

It also emerged that the Kennedy Center had dismissed approximately 20 administrative staff from the National Symphony Orchestra.

the $ 2 trillion stimulus law demands that the Kennedy Center use its $ 25 million to cover operating expenses, including employee salaries and IT costs. But there were no restrictions requiring the Kennedy Center to agree not to fire employees. The airlines have agreed not to put workers on leave before September 30 at the earliest as a condition of the $ 25 billion they have received in loans and other guarantees.

United airlines issued guidelines that layoffs may be required after this cut-off date, but have stopped ending anyone in the meantime.

Last September, the Kennedy Center unveiled what the Associated Press called “a new massive expansion designed to transform the relationship between the public and the artist while revitalizing the performing arts complex for a new generation.”

Adding $ 250 million, 4.6 acres, known as Reach, open with great fanfare, including a 16-day festival. Some of the buildings in the complex were designed by the famous architect Steven Holl.