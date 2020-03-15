GOP senator pushes legislation to reduce pharmaceutical dependence on China: “We depend on them”

Sen. Marsha blackburn, R-Tenn., Referred to the current US dependence on China for key pharmaceutical ingredients, as health care professionals hope to avoid coronavirus pandemic.

Blackburn told Fox & Friends on Sunday morning that even before the current epidemic, she was pushing for legislation to reduce this dependence and increase production in the United States.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

“Many of the pharmaceuticals that are needed to treat some of these viruses,” said Blackburn, “are made only in China and we depend on them for these – they are called APIs, active pharmaceutical ingredients.”

Blackburn went on to say that his bill “would incentivize bringing this production back to the United States” and “would change part of the legislation around the FDA … which addresses and adds to these emerging threats and new technologies advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. “

The Republican senator said the bill has a $ 100 million grant pool for “centers of excellence” for working with pharmaceutical companies, and that she is now also exploring possible tax incentives.

Blackburn also discussed the legislation being drafted by legislators to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I want to make sure that what we do is targeted, that it is temporary, that it is not about choosing winners and losers,” she said. slowed down the recovery. “

“We have to be sure that what we are doing does not bother us,” she said.