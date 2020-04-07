GOP sounds alarm after “quasi-official” Chinese point of sale has access to a press point on coronavirus, promotes Beijing

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Republicans sound alarm after reporter linked to Chinese propaganda machine had access to Monday’s conference White House press briefing on the coronavirus and used the platform to promote Beijing’s efforts – even as right-wing media, including One America News Network (OANN), were Refused privileges of seats at information sessions.

Several lawmakers said Monday night that the possibility of a foreign government broadcasting White House propaganda clearly deserves immediate action, especially given the concerns voiced by Democrats over foreign interference in US politics.

“Last week, several flights from China were filled with medical supplies”, journalist of Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV started. “Companies like Huawei and Alibaba have donated to the United States, like 1.5 million N95 masks and lots of medical gloves, and more medical supplies -“

“It sounds like a statement more than a question,” said Trump.

The reporter then asked if Trump was willing to work “directly” with China; Trump replied that China should honor its trade agreements with the United States.

“Do you cooperate with China?” she insisted. “Who do you work for, China?” Trump replied. “Who are you with?”

The reporter smiles. “Um, no, I work for – Hong Kong Phoenix TV.”

“Who owns this? China?” Asked Trump.

“He’s based in Hong Kong. … It’s a private company.”

But it turns out that Phoenix TV, which has aggressively sought to develop in the United States, has closer ties to the Chinese government than the reporter hinted.

A few minutes after the exchange in the briefing room, consultant Elliot Schwartz reported that in 2018 a former Phoenix TV news director witnessed in an FCC case that the outlet is primarily controlled by the Communist Propaganda Department of China and follows a directive not to report positively on the United States.

Specifically, former director Chung Pong remarked, “I know from personal experience that the content of Phoenix TV is subject to the dictates of the leadership of the Department of Central Communist Propaganda, the Office of Central Communist Propaganda at overseas and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which often directly sent instructions to Phoenix Satellite TV. “

ALSO IN BRIEFING: TRUMP OFFERS BORIS JOHNSON THE HELP OF “BRILLIANT” COMPANIES

Pong said he was dismissed in 2002 on the orders of then-Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

And, The Daily CallerChuck Ross discovered that the Hoover Institution said so considered Phoenix TV, an “almost official” broadcaster with “links to the PRC’s Ministry of State Security”.

In addition, a 2017 Report of Freedom House noted that Phoenix TV “belongs to a former military officer [Liu Changle] with close ties to Beijing officials “and produced” generally favorable to the CCP “coverage.

“In addition, for the past two years, it has been used as a means of broadcasting televised confessions by various CCP detainees. [Communist Party of China] critics, including the five booksellers from Hong Kong kidnapped by Chinese security forces in late 2015, “the report continued.” Such coverage may not be a coincidence, since CCTV [China Central Television] would have a 10% interest in Phoenix. “

In the hours after the briefing, the best Republicans demanded action, even if some left journalists implied that Trump had done wrong in the exchange.

GINGRICH: THE MEDIA GIVEN FEINSTEIN A PASS TO HAVE A CHINESE DRIVER FOR DECADES

“Phoenix TV has been waging an information war in the United States for years,” wrote Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “They are nominally private but in fact belong to the state. In 2018, I led efforts to prevent them from using clippings to disseminate propaganda. MSM should never have given them a seat during the PM press conference. “

After describing Phoenix TV’s ties to China in a long wire, Cruz concluded: “So, to recap, the Assoc. World Heritage correspondents gave a seat to the PM press briefing to an employee of the Chinese Communist government, to ask POTUS questions on world television , at the same time as China is waging a propaganda campaign to hide their guilt and their concealment of the Wuhan virus?!? “

He then added images of Conan O’Brien saying, “What is this?”

OANN OUSTED TO PRESS BULLETINS, AS LOW CONSERVATIVE BIAS

Cruz was not the only one to question the episode in uncertain terms. “Why is a store with such close ties to Communist China allowed in the White House briefing room?” asked representative Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.

The Conservatives also pointed out that the Association of White House Correspondents announced last Wednesday that he was withdrawing the right-wing OANN from his rotation of information on coronaviruses after his journalist had violated his policy of social distancing.

“A” journalist “who works primarily for China may participate in press briefings to disseminate Chinese propaganda, but @whca try to ban @OANN briefings, “wrote producer Robby Starbuck. “Foolish.”

“It was the *** same people *** who shouted until their voices cracked over Russian interference and Russian propaganda for years,” wrote Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA. “Now they invite the spokespersons of Chinese * literal * propaganda to the WH to question POTUS and applaud it.”