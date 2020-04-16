Gordon Chang: Coronavirus Shows Elites “Long Have Been Wrong” About China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Foreign expert Gordon Chang said “Tucker Carlson tonight“On Wednesday, it is” likely “that the coronavirus The pandemic was born in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and not in one of the city’s wet markets.

“There was an article in The Lancet, which is the authoritative British medical journal, I think it was published on January 24, which said that about a third of the initial cases were unrelated to the market for Wuhan which everyone was talking about, “said Chang. “It means there had to be another source for that, and when you look at Wuhan, obviously, the Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the top of the suspect list.”

PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS, STATE BY STATE

“China reopened its wet markets about a week ago,” added Chang. “And this is a real indication that Beijing believed – that Beijing knew – that wet markets were not the cause of the coronavirus epidemic.”

Fox News reported US officials are increasingly convinced on Wednesday that COVID-19 is likely to come from a laboratory in Wuhan not as a biological weapon, but as part of China’s efforts to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States. .

Numerous sources who have been informed of details of the first steps taken by the Chinese government and have seen relevant documents have spoken to Fox News, a source saying that Beijing may have initiated “the most costly government coverage of all time”.

Chang told host Tucker Carlson that the pandemic should lead American leaders to “question their assumptions” about the Communist country.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I think what it really says is that all of our decision makers, analysts, academics really have to go back and question their assumptions about what happened and generally their vision from China, “said Chang. “Because it is clear that we have been wrong for a long time. And now that has had consequences that are just disastrous. We will bury many Americans because of it.”

Gregg Re and Bret Baier of Fox News contributed to this report.