Government increases wage subsidy to 75% for small and medium-sized businesses to avoid layoffs during COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced increased assistance to small and medium-sized businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 crisis, including a 75% wage subsidy and interest-free guaranteed loans.

At a press conference outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau called small and medium-sized businesses the “backbone” of the economy and said the new measures will help them avoid ordering. layoffs or closings due to the climate of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“We are thinking of this family restaurant that has been around for years, [has] had many of the same employees for years. Employees who have experienced downturns, good times and bad times, and now, in this time of crisis, they have to fire these people when they need them, “he said.

“We know that allowing people to continue this relationship,[ing] that people continue to feel and know that they have a job … is a really important thing, not only for the confidence of people, but for the capacity of each one of us to rebound strongly once we have them finished. “

The Prime Minister has declared that wage subsidies will be backdated to March 15, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces wage subsidies of up to 75% for small and medium-sized businesses and interest-free guaranteed loans to help keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 crisis. 2:48

The government previously announced a 10 percent wage subsidy for businesses. Today, Trudeau recognized that this was not enough.

At a time when many businesses are losing money, the government will also guarantee up to $ 40,000 in bank loans to small businesses that will be interest-free for the first year. Trudeau said the program will help businesses “move on to better times.”

Under certain conditions, up to $ 10,000 in loans may be non-repayable.

Trudeau also announced that GST and HST payments, as well as duties and taxes owed on imports, will be deferred until June, which he says amounts to $ 30 billion in interest-free business loans.

“If you have trouble getting by right away and have a payment due at the end of the quarter, we will give you more time. This will also allow you to keep the money that you would have sent to the government and the ‘use it instead for your immediate needs,’ he said.

Trudeau said details of the programs are still being worked out and more information will be released by Monday.

“We are helping companies keep employees on the payroll so workers are supported and the economy can recover. This is our priority,” he said.

Trudeau could not say exactly how long Canadians will need to stay at home and exercise, but the steps being taken now to smooth the infection curve will help determine how long people will be “stuck” at home. interior.

“We know we are talking about weeks and maybe months,” he said.