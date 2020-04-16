Governments will make mistakes during pandemic – and won’t be able to tie them to “experts”

Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that chief public health officials have become “the rock stars of this generation.” And since rock stars have existed, there have been rock critics.

Those with acquired expertise rightly come to the fore in the event of a public emergency. In a world of disease and fear, the epidemiologist is king.

But the challenges to this expertise were always inevitable – and are probably even healthy.

Experts are not infallible. On the subjects that transcend popular opinion, they are also the best we have.

The Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, is not an infectious disease expert. On Monday, however, he decided to publicly question the wisdom of someone who is – Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

Urged to defend his decision to allow Alberta doctors to use tests that have not yet been approved in Canada, Premier Kenney decided to directly attack Dr. Tam on his initial reaction to the epidemic of COVID-19 and on his advice to the federal government.

“It is the same Dr. Tam who tells us that we must not close our borders to countries with high rates of infection and who, in January, repeated points of discussion outside the [People’s Republic of China] about the lack of evidence of human-to-human transmission, “said Kenney.

Unanswered questions

It is not the first time that Kenney has criticized someone in Ottawa since he decided to enter provincial politics, of course – but it is the first time that he has challenged a non-partisan health official. and there is much to say in his comments.

There is important unanswered questions on China’s actions and the World Health Organization’s management of the initial epidemic. And it is true that the inter-human transmission of COVID-19 was not confirmed by Chinese authorities January 20.

But Kenney seems to be hinting here that Dr. Tam should somehow have been ahead of China and WHO on the description of the epidemic – or that it was easily fooled by the Chinese government.

Even if either of these charges could be sustained, it is unclear how this would affect the current situation in Canada.

Kenney’s criticism of Tam’s early approach to closing Canada’s borders to slow the pandemic is more obviously relevant (at least in theory).

Dr. Tam has publicly stated that closing borders is an ineffective response to a contagious disease. But she was not the only one to say so.

“We are looking at the United States, we are looking at Italy, for example – the two countries [that] has banned people entering the country from certain other countries, “said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s chief health administrator, on March 3.” It does not work. “

When did Kenney speak?

Asked Tuesday if Kenney had expressed his views on closing the borders before this week, the Prime Minister’s Office suggested that he had expressed his thoughts in private – but highlighted public comments he had made on 12 and March 13.

“I have also discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister my belief, as a former Minister of Immigration, that there should be tighter control of our borders, especially in countries where the level of ‘infections is very high,’ he said on March 13.

According to this measure, Kenney was only a few days ahead of the Trudeau government: on March 16, Ottawa announced a travel ban from countries other than the United States. A few days later, the ban was extended to all non-essential US travel.

Talking with CBC Power and politics Kenney hinted Monday that Canada should have “followed the example of jurisdictions like South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and others who closed their borders to countries with high infection rates months earlier than Canada “.

You can’t fight a virus by just closing the doors

Comparisons between countries call for caution (in terms of geography and size, Canada and Singapore do not have much in common), but a global view could also highlight the complexity of the response to a global pandemic.

South Korea, for example, made implement a travel ban from China’s Hubei province – the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic – in early February, but it has not been completely prohibited for Chinese travelers. His national government also pained wrong with his initial response at the virus.

A month later, South Korea was delayed like a model for other countries to emulate – largely due to a massive effort built around household tests and extraordinary monitoring.

As Dr. Henry pointed out in March, the United States and Italy have both banned travelers from China. Both have done much worse than Canada.

This does not prove that closing the border was necessarily a mistake, but it does suggest that responding to a pandemic may not be as simple as denying travelers.

Is there any evidence that do not banning foreign travelers from China has resulted in a higher rate of infection or death in Canada? Perhaps only an official inquiry or a royal commission can answer it with hindsight.

A change in the official message

But according to the government of Ontario, to date, only five of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in that province had recently traveled to China – the same number of cases may be linked to Costa Rica, Ecuador and Jamaica. In comparison, 383 people in Ontario who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently traveled to the United States, while 119 had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Questions about border restrictions and travel bans likely persist because the position of federal officials has changed – to claim that such measures were not an effective response to join other countries in implementing controls strict. Whether border policies had an impact on the spread of COVID-19 in Canada or not, this change in messaging has never been explained in detail.

Political leaders will likely be applauded for calling in experts at times like this, and non-partisan experts generally receive greater public deference. But trust cannot be taken for granted and decisions need to be explained in detail – especially when those decisions change.

Experts may even disagree with each other – but even that can be recognized and explained.

Nor can politicians assume that relying on expert advice will allow them to escape responsibility. Ultimately, elected governments will be held accountable if efforts to combat COVID-19 appear to fail markedly. In private, at least, ministers must ensure that they get the best advice.

But all leaders are now deeply dependent on these experts for advice. They also rely on them to explain to the public why tough decisions are made, why schools are closed and people are invited to stay at home. As long as this pandemic lasts, the credibility of public health workers will be crucial.

So if a prime minister or a prime minister wants to publicly criticize the advice provided by these experts, it is best to make sure that they are right and that the criticism is justified.