Governor of Georgia says he just learned that coronavirus carriers can be asymptomatic

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday that he had just learned this week that the coronavirus can be contagious before people show symptoms, citing this as one of the reasons why he ordered a stricter on-site shelter for his condition after being reluctant to do so – but the White House said so on January 31.

“I think like the reason I’m taking these steps, it’s like I keep telling people that I’m following the data, I’m following Dr. Toomey’s advice,” Kemp Told reporters Wednesday, referring to Dr Kathleen Toomey, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “She and I both mentioned in our remarks, you know, when we found out that this virus is spread now before people see any signs. – These people could have infected people before they even felt bad.”

Kemp, a Republican, continued: “But we didn’t know until the past 24 hours and as Dr. Toomey told me, she said,” It is a game-changer for us. “”

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and one of the most recognizable faces in the response to the White House coronaviruses, revealed this “game-changing” detail in January.

“You know that at the beginning, we didn’t know if there was an asymptomatic infection, which would make it a much larger epidemic than what we see”, Fauci said. “Now we know for sure that there are.”

Kemp closed all K-12 public schools this week.

The Georgian Ministry of Public Health released a statement on Thursday that appeared to respond to and attempt to justify Kemp’s comments on Wednesday, which were widely viewed online, with an outlet suggesting that it is “lying or incompetent. “

“It has been known for weeks that people who are positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms are likely to transmit the virus,” the statement said. “However, on March 30, Robert Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed that new data indicates that up to 25% of people infected with COVID-19 remain asymptomatic. science now tells us that people who are symptomatic are infectious up to 48 hours before symptoms appear. “

Just three hours before Kemp’s press conference on Wednesday, the CDC shared information that seemed to further confirm what Fauci said in January – that coronavirus can be contagious in people who don’t have symptoms.

“The new report @CDCMMWR on # COVID19 in Singapore shows that some clusters of cases are likely to be caused by symptomless people who spread the disease,” the agency tweeted. “Social distancing and crowd avoidance are essential to slow the spread of COVID-19.”