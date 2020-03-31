Governor of New Jersey changes course to open gun stores during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that gun stores will be able to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, changing their status in the Garden State to essential businesses amid the epidemic.

The announcement marked a reversal for the Democratic governor, who had closed gun stores as well as other non-essential state enterprises to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In accordance with guidelines issued this weekend by the Federal Department of Homeland Security, we will allow gun sellers to operate,” said Murphy, after designating non-essential gun stores under his executive order to stay home earlier this month.

Murphy’s decision came after the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued instructions over the weekend telling states to allow gun retailers and ranges to remain open for the pandemic.

Agency director Christopher Krebs said on Saturday that “[w]The orkers supporting the operation of manufacturers of firearms or ammunition, retailers, importers, distributors and ranges “are part of the” essential critical infrastructure workforce “.

Murphy, a Democrat who pushed for tougher gun laws in his state, said he was hesitant to make the change, but said he had no say in the matter. .

“It would not have been my definition, but it is the definition at the federal level. I did not get a vote on it,” said Murphy, adding that residents can go to an arms store to purchase a firearm by appointment only and “for limited hours”.

Firearm businesses were just one of the many topics covered in DHS guidelines. It has provided states and communities with recommendations on critical businesses in sectors ranging from agriculture to energy to transportation.

Murphy also announced other changes, saying that car dealerships could make sales online or by phone and that vehicles can be delivered or picked up at the curb. Murphy also acknowledged that auto repair services were allowed to stay open.

Murphy also said that breweries and pubs can now make deliveries.

On March 21, Murphy signed a decree ordering all residents to “stay home” and to close all non-essential retail businesses “indefinitely” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“All the gatherings are canceled. That means no weddings, no funerals or birthday parties, “said Murphy in a video posted on Twitter earlier this month. “I don’t take this lightly, but my goal is to make sure you can get together safely with your family and friends later.”

Murphy, at the time, said that “grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, medical supply stores, gas stations, banks, pet stores, restaurants and bars offering takeout and deliveries ”are among the limited exceptions and will remain open.

The move also forces all retail businesses to close and all businesses to “switch to 100% homework, if possible.”

Murphy’s announcement came as states like New York, California, Connecticut and Illinois passed similar laws ordering people to stay at home and shutting down non-essential businesses. Since then, other states have followed suit.

Tyler Olson, Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.