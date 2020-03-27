Governor sees first death from coronavirus, Governor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Register here.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced the first coronavirus dead Thursday night. Bullock went on Twitter to share the news, reminding residents that “we are in the same boat.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the first Montana death from COVID-19. Montana is really a big little town – this news hits us hard, but we’re there together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends and community of our fellow Montanan people, ”he wrote. No further information was immediately available.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The news came on the same day that Bullock issued a “home care directive” and also announced that all but “essential” businesses – such as grocery stores and pharmacies – would close in order to stop the spread of the virus in the state. Other states have taken similar steps, namely New York, which now leads the country with more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases.

“In consultation with public health experts, health care providers and emergency management professionals, I have determined that to protect public health and human security, it is essential, to the greatest extent possible , whether individuals stay at home or at their place of residence, ” Bullock said in a statement. “I am taking these steps today because we need to stay on top of this pandemic and slow the growth of infections. To have a healthy economy, we need a healthy population. We cannot rebuild our economic strength without doing all we can now to smooth out the curve and slow the spread of this virus. “

To date, the state has seen at least 90 cases of the new virus, according to its coronavirus database.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Alabama also reported its first coronavirus death this week with a resident who had underlying health conditions. The Jackson County resident “died in a facility outside of the state of Alabama,” officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health said on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, the virus had infected more than 542,788 people in 175 countries and territories, causing more than 21,571 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.