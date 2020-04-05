Governors give mixed response to Trump’s handling of coronavirus crisis, but all say pandemic will worsen

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The governors of some of the hardest hit states Coronavirus pandemic have had mixed reactions to President TrumpPublic health response to the crisis, but they all agree on one thing: they need more help.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat who was arguably Trump’s most outspoken critic during the crisis, castigated the President on Sunday for remarks that states were “absolutely unprepared” for the pandemic and that they should take the initiative in the fight against the pandemic. the virus.

“The president doesn’t understand the word federal, Federal Emergency Management Agency, we have a state emergency management agency, but if [Trump] were right, why would we need a federal emergency management agency? Pritzker asked about the “state of the Union” at CNN. “It’s because states can’t do what the federal government can do.”

Pritzker’s criticism comes after Trump said on Friday that the federal government “was not a standing clerk” and that states should try to procure the supplies themselves before asking for help.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

“We have a federal stock, and they have state stocks, and, frankly, they were, many states, they were absolutely unprepared for that,” said Trump. “So we had to get into federal stock, but we are not a standing order. They must have for themselves.”

One of the biggest concerns of governors across the country has been the lack of supplies for healthcare workers, with hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. State and federal officials are working to get desperately needed respirators, N95 respirators, face shields and personal protective equipment.

The shortage of items such as fans has become so severe that states must outbid themselves in their quest to secure equipment. Many governors have called on Trump to use the Defense Production Act more widely to force private companies to increase production of scarce supplies.

“There is no way we can store in anticipation of a pandemic that no one has anticipated, and yet the federal government is responsible for doing so precisely,” said Pritzker. “And we now know that the sources of information and all the best advice that was given was given in January and early February to the president and the White House, and they did not appear to have acted at all.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer – whose relationship with Trump has experienced ups and downs – also said on Sunday that the federal response to the coronavirus was not up to par.

“Not having a national strategy where there is a policy for the country as opposed to a patchwork based on who is the governor, something I think creates a more porous situation where COVID-19 will continue longer and more people could fall ill and unfortunately more lives could be lost, “said Whitmer in an interview with” Fox News Sunday “.

It’s not just the Democratic governors who are upset by Trump’s response to the crisis or the lack of supplies from the federal government.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who heads the National Governors Association, has criticized what he sees as Trump’s early lukewarm response to the epidemic and the federal government’s slowness in helping states in need.

“I don’t think I ever crossed the line and was rude or tried to attack or point the finger or blame. But I’m ready to get up when the others don’t. ” Hogan told the New York Times. “It is certain that some of my Republican colleagues might think that I am going too far. Some Democratic colleagues may not think that I am going far enough. But I’m not trying to blame. “

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

While Pritzker and Whitmer were two of Trump’s most vocal critics during the epidemic, other Democratic governors have taken a more intermediate approach to dealing with the administration.

Govt. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California – both known to be vocal opponents of current administration policies before the crisis – appear to have a good working relationship with the President, with the two states hard hit by the contagion .

Cuomo and Newsom criticized the federal government’s response and lack of medical supplies – as did Trump’s responses from the states – but both also praised the president for sending US Navy hospital ships to New York and Los Angeles, respectively, and to provide them with at least some of the ventilators their state hospitals need.

“I just want to personally thank the president on behalf of a grateful region, on behalf of a grateful state for sending this ship,” Newsom said when the USNS Mercy arrived at the port of Los Angeles. “It couldn’t have happened soon enough and just wouldn’t have happened without his support and leadership.”

Trump, for his part, for the most part put aside his complaints and complaints against these two governors and complimented them on their response to the epidemic.

“Look, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California – he has been, he has been great,” Trump said last week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the mixed reaction of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, governors across the country agree that the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said in an interview with CNN on “State of the Union” on Sunday that the state appears to be lacking in ventilators to treat patients with COVID -19 by mid-week. Louisiana is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s hotspots – with nearly 12,500 confirmed cases statewide and just under 4,000 in the parish of Orleans alone since Sunday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University.

“We already have Louisiana people who are dying and we are like all other states,” said Bel Edwards. “We now think that it is probably around April 9 before we exceed our ventilation capacity based on the current number and that we are a few days behind in exceeding the capacity of the intensive care bed.”

He added: “It is a difficult emergency.”