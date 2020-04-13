Governors of California, Oregon and Washington announce their own plans to restart their economies amidst coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced on Monday a joint action plan to control the Covid-19 pandemic and finally reopen their savings.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement in a statement.

“COVID-19 exploited our interconnection. In the coming weeks, the west coast will return the script to COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure that the virus can never spread wildly in our communities, “the statement said.

The governors stressed that its coordinated response efforts will not hamper the ability of each state to develop a “state-specific plan.”

The statement continued, “The health of our residents comes first. As the home of one in six Americans and the gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has a disproportionate interest in the control and ultimately the defeat of COVID-19.

The governors said that health outcomes and science, not politics, would guide decision-making. Any change to each state’s home stay order will be based on a comprehensive understanding of the health impacts of COVID-19, they added, saying that no large-scale reopening will take place until what the measurements reflect is a significant drop in the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 does not follow national or national boundaries. It will take all orders of government, working together, and a complete picture of what is happening on the ground,” the statement said.

Newsom has announced that it will announce a detailed plan to lift the restrictions on Tuesday – a move it will make without “political pressure” in an apparent coup President Trump.

Asset tweeted earlier Monday in apparent response to claims that it is up to governors, not the president or the federal government, to restart state economies.

“Let it be understood that this is incorrect,” wrote Trump. “This is the president’s decision, and for many good reasons.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.