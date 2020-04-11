Governors request $ 500 billion to compensate for “catastrophic damage” to state economies

American governors are calling on Congress for $ 500 billion in emergency assistance to prevent their states from going bankrupt amid the coronavirus crisis.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, President of the National Governors Association, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo from New York, vice-president of the bipartisan group, pleaded on Saturday, saying that state budgets were running out.

“Although these public health strategies aim to protect the American people, they cause catastrophic damage to the economies of the states,” Hogan and Cuomo said in a joint statement.

Governors said last month’s $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package, known as the CARES Act, had excluded state governments, which are leading the response to the pandemic.

“Despite this serious challenge, the recently adopted CARES federal law did not contain any funding to compensate for these huge budget deficits,” said the governors. “To stabilize state budgets and ensure states have the resources to fight the virus and provide the services Americans rely on, Congress must provide immediate tax assistance directly to all states.”

The difference between the debt-happy federal government and the leaner state governments is that most states are required spend balanced budgets each year. Significant spending on the coronavirus response will result in cuts to essential services elsewhere, unless the federal government steps in to fill the gaps, leaders of the association of governors have said.

“Without at least $ 500 billion in unlimited budget support from the federal government, states will face the prospect of major cuts in crucial services across the country, hampering public health.” , economic recovery, and – in turn – our collective effort to get people back to work, “said Hogan and Cuomo.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said funding for state and local governments will be a priority in the next round of funding relief from coronaviruses.

This week, Democrats sought to pass $ 150 billion in funding across states, municipalities and tribal governments as part of larger funding for small businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to transfer a narrow $ 250 billion cash package to a popular small business loan program on Thursday, but Democrats objected and presented their own alternative plan. Next, McConnell officially rejected the Democrats’ $ 500 billion plan that would have included additional funding for states, hospitals and provisions for small businesses in disadvantaged communities.

While Democrats and Republicans in Congress agree that there is a need for another round of federal spending on coronaviruses, there is a deadlock right now and it is unclear when another relief package could go by and what ‘it would contain.