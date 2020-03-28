Governors suspect loosening restrictions on coronaviruses as Trump floats on reopening economy

A lot of governors who have played a leading role in managing the American response to coronavirus are wary of the prospect of reopening their economies in the near future, even as the Asset The administration circulated a memo on Thursday indicating that it may soon begin to press for the social distancing measures to be lifted.

On Thursday, in a conference call with the governors, Trump stressed the need to reopen businesses and recognize regional differences in the impact of the virus.

“We all have to be smart,” said Trump on the call, whose audio was obtained by the Associated Press. “We have to open our country, I’m sorry.”

These comments were followed by the release of a White House memo teasing possible new federal government directives on localities that should implement strict social distancing efforts and that should loosen restrictions on their citizens. .

The memo said the administration “was working to issue new guidelines for national and local policy makers to make decisions about maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distance and other mitigation measures that they put in place. “

“This will include robust surveillance tests, which will allow us to monitor the spread of the virus across the country,” said Trump. “Based on these data-based criteria, we will propose guidelines categorizing countries as high risk, medium risk or low risk. . “

Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves thanked Trump during a phone call Thursday with the governors for admitting that the virus had affected states differently and “one size does not fit all.”

“I appreciate that you realize this,” said Reeves.

But many other governors, who ordered schools and businesses closed, implemented “stay at home” orders, and more, harbored doubts not only about the prospect of reopening the US economy county by county. , but also on Trump’s idea that the U.S. could see a softening of its social distancing procedures by Easter, a comment he made Tuesday at a Fox News virtual town hall.

Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, who has taken aggressive social distancing measures, said his state was “weeks, if not months,” from the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m not sure … imposing an artificial deadline to say that we will open everything by Easter is unrealistic on the part of all the experts and scientists with whom we speak,” Hogan said in an interview. with ABC News. “This idea somehow without real high risk versus low risk data collection – I don’t think it’s really realistic.”

Hogan said that if Trump started calling on states to open businesses and restart their economies, he would take no action without looking at the news himself.

“A simple message, telling people that everything is fine when it’s not going will not help,” Hogan said of Trump’s public statements. “Certainly we are not going to make the decision to send people if it is not safe.”

Other governors generally agreed with Hogan.

“We are not basing this on hopes, emotions or politics,” said Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, on Thursday. Las Vegas Sun. “It will be strictly based on medical decisions, medical advice and statistics.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, also a Democrat, expressed a similar sentiment earlier this week in response to Trump’s Easter comment.

“We have to be ready to do what it takes to defeat the coronavirus on the first try,” he said. Louisville Courier-Journal. “We are now only seeing the escalation of this virus and suggesting that there is a short duration that we could almost promise people is not something we should do.”

Several other Democratic governors – including Gavin Newsom of California, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut – reviewed Trump’s Easter commentary this week.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Pete Ricketts, the Republican governor of Nebraska, told Fox News on Friday that the governor appreciated the Trump administration’s emphasis on state flexibility in its fight against the coronavirus.

“Nebraska has developed social distancing boundaries in consultation with world-renowned public health professionals we have put in place,” said Ricketts spokesperson Taylor Gage. “These limitations also follow the federal guidelines defined by President Trump and the CDC, which give states the flexibility each of us needs to wage war on the virus.”

Gage continued: “We have received the letter and we are pleased that the President will continue to give states the flexibility we need to slow the spread of the virus. We are awaiting further directives from the federal government shortly and are in the process of doing so. will take this into account as we move forward. “

The White House guidelines “15 days to slow the spread” are scheduled to expire on Monday, and the Trump administration has considered to what extent, if any, it plans to reverse its recommendations on social distancing.

Trump continued efforts to reopen the economy soon in a interview on “Hannity” Thursday evening.

“The end result is that we have to go back to work,” said Trump to host Sean Hannity. “And I think we can start by opening up parts of the country … parts of the Midwest, other places” where the epidemic has been less acute.

The president also ruled out the cancellation of the Republican National Convention, slated for August in Charlotte, N.C.

Brooke Singman, Charles Creitz, Samuel Chamberlain and the Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.