GQ scribe examined on social media after hitting Trump in the middle of a coronavirus epidemic

GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe took the opportunity to sweep President Trump after the United States has overtaken other nations in reported coronavirus cases.

Since the availability of test kits has grown in recent days, the number of cases in the United States has skyrocketed. On Thursday, the United States is said to have overtaken China and Italy with more than 85,000 reported cases.

Ioffe, a frequent guest on CNN and MSNBC, went on Twitter Thursday and posted: “Who’s the country now?”

The tweet referred to the 2018 controversy over what Trump said at a White House meeting. Trump denied ever having made these comments.

Ioffe has been widely condemned on social networks.

“Imagine Trump being so unleashed that you see infected Americans as a chance to own him. Truly pathetic,” reacted radio host Vince Coglianese.

“Cheer on a pandemic in the United States because it means you can own the Bad Orange Man,” said Townhall.com editor Julio Rosas.

“I am proud to live in a country that does not lie on our numbers and that does not close the doors of people,” Bethany Mandel, editor of Richochet, told Ioffe.

Ioffe and GQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

This is not the first time that Ioffe has raised his eyebrows on Twitter. Last fall, the GQ writer was ridiculed for pointing out what she thought was a “Russian quote” on a newspaper tweet linked to the explosive report on Hunter Biden’s lover.

In 2018, Ioffe accused the president of “radicalizing” “so many more people than Daesh has ever done.” She then repeated these comments.