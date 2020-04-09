Grassley, in bipartisan letter, seeks Trump's `` detailed '' explanations for IG shooting

GOP senator Chuck Grassley and a bipartisan group of fellow senators ask President Trump to provide a “detailed” written explanation for his decision to withdraw the intelligence community Inspector General from his post in an effort to protect the independence of the watchdog.

In a letter to Trump, Grassley, R-Iowa and Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif .; Mark Warner, D-Va .; Jon Tester, D-Mont .; Ron Wyden, D-Ore .; and Gary Peters, D-Mich., raised concerns about Trump’s recent dismissal of ICIG Michael Atkinson, who played a key role in the saga of the impeachment.

TRUMP WITHDRAWS HIGHEST INSPECTOR OF MONITORING CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“As you know, Congress has created inspectors general to fight waste, fraud and abuse, and to be the independent watchdogs that hold federal agencies accountable to the taxpayer,” wrote Grassley. “To ensure that the Inspectors General are fully capable of performing their essential functions and given their importance both for effective administration and for the legislative function, Congress has established clear and legal notice requirements for their potential deletion. “

Under current law, the President is required to inform the Senate and House Intelligence Committees in writing of the reasons for the dismissal of an Inspector General, at least 30 days before the dismissal.

“However, in your recent letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee, you only stated that” it is [you] have the greatest confidence “in those who serve as a GI and that” this is no longer the case “with regard to Mr. Atkinson”, wrote Grassley, adding that Trump would have put Atkinson on administrative leave, effectively withdrawing him of his post “before the expiration of the notice period provided by law. “

“The intention of Congress is clear that an expression of loss of confidence, without further explanation, is not sufficient to meet the requirements of the law,” wrote Grassley. “This is largely because Congress wanted the inspectors general to be dismissed only when there is clear evidence of wrongdoing or breach of office duties, and not for reasons unrelated to their performance , to help preserve the independence of the IG. ”

Grassley went on to add that it is up to Congress to confirm that there are clear and substantial reasons for dismissal.

TRUMP SETS FIRE MICHAEL ATKINSON, IG WHO SAID CONGRESS ABOUT TRUMP-UKRAINE CALL

“To this end, we ask that you provide more detailed reasoning for the dismissal of Inspector General Atkinson by April 13, 2020,” wrote Grassley. “Please also give your views on how the appointment of an acting official before the end of the 30-day notice period complies with legal requirements.”

Grassley’s letter, which was signed by the group of bipartisan senators, arrives a few days after the impeachment. Atkinson had previously faced the president’s anger last year during the impeachment investigation, after alerting Congress to concerns over Trump’s fateful phone call with the President of Ukraine.

But the president has apparently challenged several inspectors general in recent days.

On Tuesday, the president dismissed the Pentagon’s Inspector General Glenn Fine, responsible for overseeing the economic relief plan against coronaviruses through the Pandemic Accountability Committee.

TRUMP APPOINTS FORMER GSA DOG AS GENERAL INSPECTOR OF CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“Sir. Fine is no longer on the Pandemic Accountability Committee,” said a Pentagon spokesperson. Politico Tuesday, adding that he will resume his role confirmed by the Senate as the chief deputy inspector general of the Pentagon.

The President temporarily appointed the Inspector General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to monitor the implementation of the new law.

The committee was part of the massive stimulus package adopted last month – a panel of inspectors general to locate and investigate the waste and abuse of spending under the bill and in response to the crisis.

The new law also created a new position of special inspector general for pandemic recovery to oversee stimulus spending by the Treasury Department. The president appointed Brian Miller to the position on Monday.

Fine’s withdrawal comes amid a battle in Congress over Democrats’ efforts to establish additional fact-finding committees to oversee the Trump administration’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also this week, the president criticized an inspector general of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Christi Grimm, for his report on Monday which revealed serious shortages of test supplies and prolonged waits for results in hospitals in the country; a general shortage of PPE which puts staff and patients at risk; difficulty in maintaining an adequate endowment; and shortages of critical supplies.

“Why did the IG, Who spent 8 years with the Obama administration (did she report the failure of the H1N1 swine flu debacle where 17,000 people died?) unwilling to speak to admirals, generals, VPs and other officials before reporting, “Trump tweeted Tuesday.” Another bogus record! “

As for Atkinson, president of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, D-Calif., “Also reviews the circumstances of Mr. Atkinson’s dismissal, including whether his dismissal was intended to limit the ongoing investigations or examinations undertaken by his office”.