Greg Gutfeld Warns of “Incurable Bias” in the Media: “It’s Better to Keep Your Distance Permanently”

Greg Gutfeld called the media Saturday evening, slamming their “incurable bias” regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including efforts to limit coverage President Trumpdaily briefings.

“So now this funhouse media mirror has networks justifying not broadcasting the daily coronavirus briefings because, you know, Trump is in them. He’s president, but since he’s not their guy, this n is not that important, “said the host. “Greg Gutfeld’s show. “

“But so many things don’t fit into the media narrative. For example, they see no importance in finding the specific names of those special creeps who slipped elitist shit into the rescue package. Why? It doesn’t help not their cause. ” “

“They have not yet bothered to investigate how the Chinese concealed their epidemic, causing a delay in the information that cost lives,” said Gutfeld. “Instead, the press praised the Chinese for their quick response from the government.”

Gutfeld said Americans understand what Trump is saying when he talks about opening the economy by Easter, but that doesn’t fit the media’s narrative.

“Meanwhile, the public approves of the management of this unique crisis, perhaps because they are smarter than the journalists who like to deceive them,” said Gutfeld. “The public understands that you weigh the costs and benefits of each decision, and that sooner or later we will resume work even if there is a risk, because you cannot eliminate it completely. But there will be groups of people in some of the places that may return to work while others will not. The economy will start to recover in phases. Trump understands this and so do you. “

“But the media can’t, because if they did, they couldn’t shout,” But people are going to die, “said Gutfeld. “It’s so fundamentally stupid.”

In the end, said Gutfeld, the only problem that will remain is the media bias.

“Look, I have no doubt that we will come out of this dark period stronger and better than before. Jobs will come back. The economy will roar. The truth will come out. And we will have saved many lives,” said Gutfeld . “And the only disease that persists, the one that seems impermeable to drugs, is the incurable bias of the media. It is better to keep one’s distance permanently.”