Gretchen Whitmer Clarifies Stay-at-Home Order After Meghan McCain Slam

Michigan Gov. Gretchen whitmer clarified on Sunday that the updated state coronavirus the stay at home order does not prohibit buying child car seats in stores after Meghan McCain criticized the governor in a retweet.

“Hi Meghan! Our Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order doesn’t prohibit the purchase of child car seats, ”Whitmer tweeted to“ View ”co-host.

McCain tweeted earlier, “I guess it’s good that I don’t live in Michigan – otherwise how could I transport my child home from the hospital.” @GovWhitmer? The message showed a sign in front of a Walmart car seat saying that items in the “non-essential” area will no longer be available for purchase.

McCain, who is expecting her first childadded, “Being pregnant during this time is incredibly stressful – we are all doing our best. Shame on you for doing this @GovWhitmer. “

Whitmer’s most recent version of the Stay-at-Home order, which went into effect on April 9, tells stores to stop selling “nonessential” products, The Hill reported.

Whitmer also tweeted a separate clarification.

Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, who posted the original tweet seeking clarification from Whitmer, tweeted on Sunday: “On Friday, I posted a photo that car seats were not sold at the following the execution order of @ GovWhitmer. The unfortunate incident occurred as a result of the confusion caused by the new EO in Whitmer. “

Many state stores have reportedly found the order vague and open to interpretation of what is considered “non-essential,” leading a Walmart manager to ban the purchase of car seats, according to The Detroit News.

“Michigan customers can buy baby car seats, baby furniture and other baby products at their local Walmart,” a Walmart spokesperson said in The Hill. “We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers in our Michigan stores.

Others have posted similar photos of articles believed to be non-essential under the order, including state senator Aric Nesbitt.

“The big problem here is Whitmer’s order and its lack of clarity,” added Sachs, according to The Detroit news. “There is no reason for people to attack me or someone else to just document what is going on because of the confusion that Whitmer has created.”