Grocery store staff are fed up with “social” buyers who flout pandemic rules

For 20 years, Joy Barreda worked as a bouncer in bars. Now she is a security guard at a grocery store in Toronto, making sure people use physical distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

She said people treat the grocery store like a bar – chatting and getting too close.

“Everyone wants to look over their shoulder and look at the products or take a look at the meats and we have to go, like, ‘Sorry, friends, remember six feet for safety” “, Barreda told CBC News.

Politicians and health officials across the country have urged Canadians not to consider grocery shopping, an essential service, as a social activity, even if it is one of the few places where interaction social is even possible.

Now, grocery store workers are adding their voices to the call, asking buyers to be as efficient as possible: don’t stop to chat, shop alone, and shop only once a week.

Dino Virgona, owner of Fiesta Farms in Toronto, said most of his customers are respectful and thankful, but the hours have been long and he and his staff are tired. He said that people really had to stop shopping as a group.

“If someone comes with their spouse, or one of their children, or something like that,” it’s okay today, “we’ll tell them,” But next time, if you could do your shopping solo. “”

Many grocery stores have implemented security measures such as disinfecting their carts and installing Plexiglas as protective barriers in front of their cashiers and floor markers to separate customers when they are lining up to pay.

Employees say they were verbally abused

CBC News has also spoken to a number of grocery workers who say they have been verbally abused by angry, frustrated, and impatient customers.

They say they have been yelled at, insulted and accused of overreacting when they try to apply the physical distance measures put in place by their employers.

They did not want their names published for fear of losing their jobs.

The union representing the employees of the grocery stores in this country affirms that its members do not have to tolerate bad behavior and encourages them to denounce their director or their union representative.

“I know that in the retail business we say very often: ‘[The] the customer is number 1. They come first. But I don’t think that’s true in this case, “said Anouk Collet, executive assistant to the national president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which has 250,000 members across Canada, more than half of whom work in grocery stores, including those owned by Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro.

The “reckless”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Sunday reprimanded buyers.

“I hear stories of grocery stores full of people,” he said during the province’s COVID-19 daily briefing.

He said if people go to the grocery store and the parking lot is full, they should find another place to shop.

“Little bit reckless, shame on you,” said the Prime Minister, noting that most Nova Scotians are doing their part to follow the rules of physical distance.

Monday, John Haggie, Minister of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador, called on the public to follow the purchasing guidelines.

“One person, one trip, each week,” said Haggie. “Do not take your children with you unless there is really no alternative, and please do not let them lick the handles of the basket.”

The safety measures put in place by employers are not only intended to protect clients and staff, but also their families and all others with whom they come into contact.

The recipient of a transplant pleads for safe purchases

Lisa Walsh of Antigonish, N.S., knows firsthand how important this is. She is a severely immunocompromised transplant recipient who suffers from bronchitis, asthma and many other medical conditions.

Lisa Walsh, a severely immunocompromised transplant recipient, urges Canadians to shop alone and only when necessary. (Submitted by Lisa Walsh)

Her partner, mother, and stepmother all work in grocery stores, and she has a serious message for people who continue to shop.

“You could pass it on to me or an older person and never know if you could be responsible for the death of that person.”