Group linked to oil company funded Facebook ads accusing railroad blockade

Oil and gas companies and their affiliates have spent significant amounts on Facebook advertising last month blaming indigenous-led protests targeting Canadian rail transport.

Positioned as grassroots movements, these groups have spent an estimated $ 110,000 on Facebook advertising since the beginning of the year to promote the coastal gas-link natural gas pipeline at the center of the protest or to illegally oppose the railway blockade. Was. According to CBC News analysis, these ads were shown to Facebook users approximately 20 million times.

CBC News has examined hundreds of Facebook ads since the beginning of this year, focusing on protests and railroad blockades initiated by Wet’suwet’en activists and their supporters opposing the construction of the pipeline .

The Canada Action group is one of the largest spenders. An estimated $ 21,000 was spent on Facebook advertising, most of which blamed the blockade by Wet’suwet’en’s director of genetics and his supporters.

A proud Canadian group, part of Canada’s powerful third-party group network, spent an estimated $ 4,400 on advertising. Facebook Political Advertising Library y .

The group has established itself as a grassroots campaign in marketing, but has links to energy companies and conservative political groups.

Ads supporting the protests were mostly purchased by a small group of activists and displayed about 350,000 times by Facebook users. These groups spent a total of about $ 3,000 on advertising.

Another big buyer of ads opposing the blockade is conservative leader candidate Erin O’Toole. In his campaign, he ran 30 ads in both languages ​​at an estimated cost of $ 14,000. Other potential leaders, including Peter McKay, Rick Peterson, and Marilingradu, also opposed the protest and placed ads.

Coastal gas links support half of advertising purchases

The most common online advertiser in the pipeline project is Coastal GasLink itself, building a 670-kilometer pipeline connecting British Columbia wells to the coast. We have posted 80 ads since the beginning of the year. Almost a quarter of all ads in the data obtained by the CBC. Spent about $ 50,000 Ads citing indigenous support For the pipeline-almost half of all the money spent on Facebook ads on projects and blockades.

However, in other cases, it is not always clear whether the entity performing online advertising on a pipeline or protest is funded or supported by the oil and gas industry.

Canada’s Energy Citizens is a Facebook page that claims to be “Canadian movement to support Canada’s oil and gas industry.” It is operated by the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association (CAPP). The advertisement executed by the page stated that it had been paid by CAPP.

The second largest online consumer was Canada Action, founded in 2014 by Calgary real estate agent Cody Battershill. Like CoastalGasLink ads, Canada Action ads focus on Wet’suwet’en members who want to build a pipeline.

Although described as a grassroots organization, the group, known for its “I love Canadian gas and oil” product, has multiple connections with the energy sector.

Annual Global Oil Show (GPS) in Calgary Takes Action in Canada Meeting partners In 2019, with CAPP. Canadian Action Co-hosted Pipeline Rally With energy Canadians in February 2019 And other organizers. by McLean Magazines, oil companies regularly order large volumes of Canadian action products and several companies purchased $ 2,500 Sponsorship For group gatherings in 2019 GPS.

Lynn Exner of the Canadian Action said the group accepts funding from oil and gas companies, but also receives money from mining companies, farmers, forestry companies and indigenous groups.

“We are the only grassroots group in Canada to support resource workers,” Exner said. “We accept funding from people in line with values, but no value from funders.”

She added that the Canadian action has not received funding from Coastal GasLink or LNG Canada. This is also driving a new pipeline.

Most of the Facebook ads for railroad blockade were running on pages with clear links to the energy industry. (Facebook ad library)

Debunk Inc., an organization that spent about $ 800 on two Facebook ads, described itself as a “ group of people who believe in helping the most important issues for Canadians, ” and disguised mainstream media about the oil sector. Will rebound.

Debunk Inc.’s website denies that it is a petroleum industry funded group, claiming that it has received contributions from Canadian citizens and various industries.

Debunk Inc was founded in 2017 by two marketers: Anastasia Colombos and Britney Weston. According to her LinkedIn profile In 2013, Columbos founded ANPORT Communications, a marketing agency that lists oil and gas companies as customers. Lawyer James L. Kid, who signed the founding documents, Working on oil and gas and pipelines On the client, and his own board At least 2 Energy companies .

CAPP, Canada Action and Debunk Inc. are all founded in Calgary’s same law firm, Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer.

Debunk Inc. and ANPORT Communications did not respond to CBC’s request for comment.

The Canadian Action was one of the key partners at the Global Oil Show in Calgary in 2019. This photo was posted on the Facebook page by the Global Energy Show. (Global Energy Show / Facebook)

Also, some ad buyers have several Facebook pages that belong to Canada’s strong pride network, including Canadian Pride, New Brunswick Pride, NL Strong, and Nova Scotia Pride. We are proud to be proud of being a Canadian group of “grassroots Canadians” who want to “guide Canada in the right direction.”

Canada is strongly proud of the 2019 federal elections Received $ 240,500 from Manning Center , A conservative think tank. Part of the message from the election campaign was devoted to promoting Canada’s oil and gas sector.

“Obviously, as a Western-based organization, I think some of Pro Energy’s messages resonate with Manning. [Centre] Supporters “, think tank president Troy Lanigan, Interview with CBC last year.

Some of the members of the Manning Center Board are related to the oil industry. Michael Binion is the President and Founding Shareholder of Quester Energy, a public oil and gas producer operating in Quebec. He has also joined the Governor’s Committee of CAPP. Joe Oliver is a board member of Calgary drilling company High Arctic Energy Services. Cliff Flyers was chair of the Board of Directors of Enmax, a public utility in Alberta.

One of Debunk Inc.’s Facebook ads promoting Canadian oil includes: Youtube video Featuring Heidi McKillop 2018 New Brunswick Proud Director . Since November 2019, According to her LinkedIn profile McKillop works as a business development coordinator for Obsidian Engineering, which provides a variety of services to oil companies.

In a video from Debunk Inc, released this January, McKillop is described as a filmmaker.

Celestial Occupation Campaign

Fenwick McKelby, associate professor of communication research at Concordia University, says that the practice of concentrating corporate messaging through an apparently grassroots organization, called the “grassroots organization,” is not new. However, there is no clear policy on social media platforms, making it easier for companies to “mimic” grassroots activities.

“These campaigns are born out of nowhere [and] It fulfills their envisioned legitimacy when it is really industrial financing, “he said.

Mr. McKelby said that advertising purchased by Canadian energy citizens operates under the label “Paid by the Canadian Petroleum Producers’ Association,” but many advertisers are not very transparent.

“What you see here is an example of a profit, exploiting a simple loophole and basically buying seemingly public legitimacy, at least until people call it,” he said. .

Franziska Keller is an associate professor in the Social Sciences Department of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. With three colleagues, she Considered eight spaceflight campaigns On Twitter, including Russia’s work in the 2016 US presidential election and South Korea’s secret service campaign in the 2012 election.

Keller said it could be difficult to determine if the online message is coming from a real person or is part of a coordinated occupation operation.

“Using social media makes it much easier to access online, open multiple accounts and pretend to be multiple people for or against everything,” Keller said. say.

“Even among politicians, especially among journalists, looking at the Internet, I think there is still a tendency to say,” Well, we are there, this is what people want. ” “

Canadian Competition Bureau Define Astro Turfing “Practice to create commercial expressions that disguise genuine consumer experiences and opinions, including fake consumer reviews and testimony.”

The Secretariat did not want to comment on whether any of the ads the CBC investigated were considered astrology. “Since such a conclusion can only be reached by analyzing the facts thoroughly and in detail, it is not appropriate to guess whether the exact action you describe will be ahead of the eyes of the law.” Said Bureau’s Media Relations Advisor, Jean-Philippe Page.

Few professional blocker ads

Facebook ads that support indigenous protesters are rarer than ads that oppose them, and spending on those ads is lower overall. Of the 330 ads identified by the CBC, only 41 support blockade.

Organizations behind advertising to support protests spent around $ 3,000 in total. This is only 2% of the total spent by ideological opponents.

The Canadian Muslim Women’s Council is the largest spender in this category, dropping $ 750 to run five ads to support protests. These were displayed about 130,000 times to Canadians on Facebook.

Amnesty International’s French Canadian Wing and BC Eco-Socialist Party spent about $ 500 and $ 300, respectively, in advertising supporting the protest.

methodology

CBC is Facebook Ad Library API Visible to Canadian users. To find ads on the railway blockade, the CBC separated political ads containing the following keywords from January 1st. Phrases such as “clear the track”, “rule of law”, “illegal protest”.

In total, the CBC collected 333 ads from January 1 to March 2. CBC journalists have classified the advertisement as favorable, opposing, or neutral to the railway blockade.

Facebook does not provide the exact amount or number of ad views spent on each ad, but only a range of values. The CBC estimated the total number per advertiser using the median of the specified range.